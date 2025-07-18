Thai MPs accuse government of trading national security for tariff cuts

Officials remain silent on naval base rumours amid mounting pressure

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 18, 2025
296 2 minutes read
Thai MPs accuse government of trading national security for tariff cuts
Photo via Talk News Online

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) MPs accused the government of concealing a significant deal with the United States from the public, claiming officials plan to allow the US to use a naval base in southern Thailand in exchange for a tariff reduction.

A group of MPs from the Palang Pracharath Party, led by Phang Nga MP Chakaj Phatthanakitwibun, held a press conference at 10am yesterday, July 17, to express their opposition to what they described as a covert agreement being pursued by the coalition government.

Chakaj opened his address by criticising the government for its previous failures in trade negotiations, particularly under the so-called Trump tariff policy. He argued that these shortcomings resulted in Thai exports facing tariffs of up to 36%, negatively impacting the national economy. He called on the government to clarify its future negotiation strategy.

Chakaj stated he heard rumours that the government’s next step would be to permit the United States to use the Thap Lamu Naval Base in Songkhla province as part of a deal to reduce import tariffs.

“As a local representative, I strongly oppose trading away our national security in exchange for commercial agreements,” he said. “It violates fundamental principles and will undoubtedly affect local livelihoods and tourism in Phang Nga province.”

Thai government accused of exchanging security for tariff cuts
Photo via ThaiRath

He urged the government to refrain from conducting such talks in secret and demanded full transparency for the Thai public, especially for residents who would be directly impacted by such decisions. Chakaj concluded by affirming that he and fellow PPRP MPs stand firmly against the alleged policy.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Commerce, Jatuporn Burispat, announced yesterday that Thailand’s next plan was to reduce import tariffs for several US goods to 0%. Jatuporn added that the government was also preparing additional offers for the upcoming trade discussions.

Related Articles

“Relevant agencies have been ordered to assess which products are affected, to what extent, and what remedial measures are appropriate. All assessments have been completed, and we are now awaiting the results of the negotiations.”

Thailand next plan for US tariff negociation
Jatuporn Burispat | Photo via Infoquest

In preparation for the next round of talks, Deputy Commerce Minister Chantawit Tanthasit has also been tasked with engaging the US Ambassador to Thailand, Robert Frank Godec, to share detailed import-export data, impact assessments, and policy scenario planning to support the Thai negotiating team.

However, no government representative has yet addressed or clarified the rumoured plan to allow US access to the Thap Lamu Naval Base.

Latest Thailand News
Aussie tourist found dead in Patong hotel bathroom Phuket News

Aussie tourist found dead in Patong hotel bathroom

5 minutes ago
Pattaya police allegedly ignore sexual assault complaint against Bolt rider Pattaya News

Pattaya police allegedly ignore sexual assault complaint against Bolt rider

11 minutes ago
Bangkok woman choked by foreigner in 7-Eleven fights for justice Bangkok News

Bangkok woman choked by foreigner in 7-Eleven fights for justice

19 minutes ago
Copper conned! Aussie cop fleeced in Thai cryptocurrency scam Phuket News

Copper conned! Aussie cop fleeced in Thai cryptocurrency scam

26 minutes ago
Vietjet stuns with 0 baht fares on new Bangkok-Kolkata route Bangkok News

Vietjet stuns with 0 baht fares on new Bangkok-Kolkata route

35 minutes ago
Wheels of misfortune: Woman crushed in Phuket truck horror Phuket News

Wheels of misfortune: Woman crushed in Phuket truck horror

48 minutes ago
Man drowns after pickup plunges off Nakhon Si Thammarat bridge Thailand News

Man drowns after pickup plunges off Nakhon Si Thammarat bridge

55 minutes ago
Thai actress catches Laotian housemaid stealing nearly 1 million baht Bangkok News

Thai actress catches Laotian housemaid stealing nearly 1 million baht

1 hour ago
Thaksin plans to turn Thailand into a tech and aviation powerhouse Thailand News

Thaksin plans to turn Thailand into a tech and aviation powerhouse

1 hour ago
Soap and rob: Pattaya ladyboy claims Indian stole cash mid-shower Pattaya News

Soap and rob: Pattaya ladyboy claims Indian stole cash mid-shower

2 hours ago
Udon Thani man found dead after financial collapse Thailand News

Udon Thani man found dead after financial collapse

2 hours ago
Top of the clicks! Bangkok crowned world’s No.1 nomad hotspot Bangkok News

Top of the clicks! Bangkok crowned world’s No.1 nomad hotspot

2 hours ago
Suspects at large after brutal murder and robbery of bedridden woman Thailand News

Suspects at large after brutal murder and robbery of bedridden woman

2 hours ago
Thai man dies surrounded by over 100 beer bottles in Rayong home Thailand News

Thai man dies surrounded by over 100 beer bottles in Rayong home

3 hours ago
Tonnes of toxic beef haul uncovered in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Tonnes of toxic beef haul uncovered in Pathum Thani

3 hours ago
Flatline shocker: Two Foreign men found dead in Pattaya condo Pattaya News

Flatline shocker: Two Foreign men found dead in Pattaya condo

3 hours ago
Paetongtarn vows Buddhism reboot after monk scandals Thailand News

Paetongtarn vows Buddhism reboot after monk scandals

3 hours ago
Contractor kills knife-wielding man in Trang shootout Thailand News

Contractor kills knife-wielding man in Trang shootout

4 hours ago
Thai MPs accuse government of trading national security for tariff cuts Thailand News

Thai MPs accuse government of trading national security for tariff cuts

4 hours ago
Charges urged against 229 over Thai Senate vote-rigging scandal Thailand News

Charges urged against 229 over Thai Senate vote-rigging scandal

5 hours ago
Durian and gone! Thai jailbird’s dream life stolen by ex-husband Thailand News

Durian and gone! Thai jailbird’s dream life stolen by ex-husband

5 hours ago
Chadchart warns 20 baht train plan could spark lawsuits Bangkok News

Chadchart warns 20 baht train plan could spark lawsuits

5 hours ago
Kuwait &#8217;til dark: Pattaya&#8217;s Middle Eastern night riders in firing line Pattaya News

Kuwait ’til dark: Pattaya’s Middle Eastern night riders in firing line

5 hours ago
Frenchman in Phuket claims he buried dog alive by mistake Phuket News

Frenchman in Phuket claims he buried dog alive by mistake

6 hours ago
Trigger-nometry: Songthaew driver goes ballistic in Thai traffic tiff Thailand News

Trigger-nometry: Songthaew driver goes ballistic in Thai traffic tiff

6 hours ago
Economy NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 18, 2025
296 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x