Thai MPs accuse government of trading national security for tariff cuts

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) MPs accused the government of concealing a significant deal with the United States from the public, claiming officials plan to allow the US to use a naval base in southern Thailand in exchange for a tariff reduction.

A group of MPs from the Palang Pracharath Party, led by Phang Nga MP Chakaj Phatthanakitwibun, held a press conference at 10am yesterday, July 17, to express their opposition to what they described as a covert agreement being pursued by the coalition government.

Chakaj opened his address by criticising the government for its previous failures in trade negotiations, particularly under the so-called Trump tariff policy. He argued that these shortcomings resulted in Thai exports facing tariffs of up to 36%, negatively impacting the national economy. He called on the government to clarify its future negotiation strategy.

Chakaj stated he heard rumours that the government’s next step would be to permit the United States to use the Thap Lamu Naval Base in Songkhla province as part of a deal to reduce import tariffs.

“As a local representative, I strongly oppose trading away our national security in exchange for commercial agreements,” he said. “It violates fundamental principles and will undoubtedly affect local livelihoods and tourism in Phang Nga province.”

He urged the government to refrain from conducting such talks in secret and demanded full transparency for the Thai public, especially for residents who would be directly impacted by such decisions. Chakaj concluded by affirming that he and fellow PPRP MPs stand firmly against the alleged policy.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Commerce, Jatuporn Burispat, announced yesterday that Thailand’s next plan was to reduce import tariffs for several US goods to 0%. Jatuporn added that the government was also preparing additional offers for the upcoming trade discussions.

“Relevant agencies have been ordered to assess which products are affected, to what extent, and what remedial measures are appropriate. All assessments have been completed, and we are now awaiting the results of the negotiations.”

In preparation for the next round of talks, Deputy Commerce Minister Chantawit Tanthasit has also been tasked with engaging the US Ambassador to Thailand, Robert Frank Godec, to share detailed import-export data, impact assessments, and policy scenario planning to support the Thai negotiating team.

However, no government representative has yet addressed or clarified the rumoured plan to allow US access to the Thap Lamu Naval Base.