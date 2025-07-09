Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff

Manufacturing jobs at risk as trade tensions escalate and costs soar

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
63 1 minute read
Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff
Picture courtesy of Shoeib Abolhassani, Unsplash

The Employers’ Confederation of Thai Trade and Industry (EconThai) expressed concerns over the proposed 36% tariff on US imports of Thai products, highlighting potential challenges for the manufacturing sector and its workforce.

Set to be implemented on August 1, the proposed tariff surpasses those on imports from other Southeast Asian nations, with Vietnam facing a 20% tariff, Malaysia 25%, and Indonesia 32%. Exporters are expected to be the immediate victims, as the total export value could drop by over 50% this month, even before the tariff takes effect.

The EconThai group anticipates that factory workers will be affected in the latter half of 2025. Tanit Sorat, vice-chairman of EconThai and chairman of the National Labour Development Advisory Council, indicated that the increased tariff could lead to significant job losses, impacting the labour market into 2026.

The reciprocal tariff may compel manufacturers to cut production in industries such as tyres, air conditioners, home appliances, certain electronics, and processed agricultural goods. These sectors heavily rely on the US as a major export market.

Tanit noted that layoffs might occur as factories face heightened competition from Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia. He warned of a potential slowdown in exports, a deceleration of the manufacturing sector, and a decline in the employment rate.

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking previously cautioned that if US President Donald Trump implements the 36% tariff, Thailand’s GDP growth could drop to between 0.7% and 1.4%, with annual exports possibly decreasing by up to 2%. Tanit expressed concerns about the continuation of low economic growth into 2026.

In the long term, Thailand’s attractiveness as an investment destination in Southeast Asia may diminish, as foreign investors might prefer Vietnam and Indonesia due to lower energy costs and wages. Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, remains hopeful about Thailand’s efforts to negotiate reduced tariff rates, reported Bangkok Post.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
By the river’s edge: Life along Bangkok’s khlongs Bangkok Travel

By the river’s edge: Life along Bangkok’s khlongs

7 seconds ago
Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff Business News

Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff

6 minutes ago
Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives Phuket News

Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives

16 minutes ago
Man throws stones at cars in Bangkok, subdued by locals (video) Bangkok News

Man throws stones at cars in Bangkok, subdued by locals (video)

23 minutes ago
Sweet crisis: Thailand races to rescue record longan harvest Business News

Sweet crisis: Thailand races to rescue record longan harvest

31 minutes ago
Online date vanishes with Thai man&#8217;s pickup after resort stay Thailand News

Online date vanishes with Thai man’s pickup after resort stay

38 minutes ago
Major drug network dismantled in Thonburi by police operation Crime News

Major drug network dismantled in Thonburi by police operation

48 minutes ago
Fermented fury: Barefoot pensioner splashes Hun Sen portrait Bangkok News

Fermented fury: Barefoot pensioner splashes Hun Sen portrait

54 minutes ago
Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft Crime News

Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft

1 hour ago
Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off Thailand News

Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off

1 hour ago
Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan Crime News

Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan

1 hour ago
Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video) Phuket News

Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video)

1 hour ago
Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit Thailand News

Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit

2 hours ago
Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery Koh Samui News

Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery

2 hours ago
Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions Thailand News

Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions

2 hours ago
Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops Pattaya News

Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen council member accused of assaulting two young girls Crime News

Khon Kaen council member accused of assaulting two young girls

2 hours ago
Tangmo&#8217;s mother greenlights Netflix documentary on mysterious death Thailand News

Tangmo’s mother greenlights Netflix documentary on mysterious death

2 hours ago
Pattaya takes off: New flights promise tourism boom and big bucks Pattaya News

Pattaya takes off: New flights promise tourism boom and big bucks

3 hours ago
Wrong toon: Taxi driver snaps after 6-hour cartoon caper to Pattaya Pattaya News

Wrong toon: Taxi driver snaps after 6-hour cartoon caper to Pattaya

3 hours ago
Rainy horror: Phuket-bound tour bus topples in ‘killer curve’ crash Phuket News

Rainy horror: Phuket-bound tour bus topples in ‘killer curve’ crash

3 hours ago
Thai forces disrupt cross-border motorcycle smuggling operation Crime News

Thai forces disrupt cross-border motorcycle smuggling operation

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s short-haul bookings dip, long-haul travel remains strong Business News

Thailand’s short-haul bookings dip, long-haul travel remains strong

3 hours ago
3 thieves arrested for stealing luxury bags worth over 1 million baht Bangkok News

3 thieves arrested for stealing luxury bags worth over 1 million baht

4 hours ago
Thailand flexes soft power with food and film frenzy Bangkok News

Thailand flexes soft power with food and film frenzy

5 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
63 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x