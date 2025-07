A US doctor has slammed Thailand’s backstreet rubdown scene after a tourist’s cheap Thai massage turned into a festering medical horror show.

Dr Joe Whittington, an emergency physician from California, issued a stark warning to travellers after a man paid just US$5 (around 180 baht) for a leg massage in a grimy alleyway and woke up the next morning covered in red, pus-filled boils.

The tourist had contracted folliculitis, a painful skin infection caused by inflamed hair follicles, after what was meant to be a relaxing Thai massage turned into a backstreet biohazard.

“When the massage is US$5 and the infection is free,” quipped Dr Whittington in a viral TikTok video that’s already racked up more than 365,000 views.

“This poor guy walked into an alley for relaxation and left with a dermatology consult. Ever heard of folliculitis? It’s what happens when bacteria and bad decisions team up.”

The US doctor believes the man likely picked up a Staphylococcus aureus infection, a nasty bug often spread by dirty hands, reused massage oils, or unwashed towels.

“She’s masked up while rubbing you down with her biohazard hands,” he said, referring to the elderly masseuse seen in the video. “Open pores, sweaty legs and alleyway massages are the perfect recipe.”

Dr Whittington explained that folliculitis usually shows up as angry red bumps or pus-filled spots and can sometimes require antibiotics if not caught early.

“This is your immune system flipping the table like, ‘What in the unsanitary hell was that?’”

He urged travellers to be more discerning.

“If your massage table is made of concrete and there’s a moped parked next to it, maybe just stretch and call it a day, bro.”

Online reactions ranged from amused to horrified, reported The Daily Mail.

“Yikes! Um, no thanks,” wrote one viewer. Another said: “That is terrifying – all for a US$5 massage.”

A licensed massage therapist warned that these kinds of infections aren’t unique to Thailand.

“This can happen anywhere when there’s no licence or proper hygiene.”

Others jumped to the Thailand’s defence.

“I got five massages in proper Thai spas, they were hands down the best I’ve ever had,” one tourist wrote. “Just stick to licensed places and you’ll be fine.”

But the fallout could hit Thailand’s massage industry hard. Already struggling post-pandemic, the sector relies heavily on wellness tourism and cases like this threaten to tarnish its reputation.

While most Thai massage shops are clean, affordable, and professional, Thailand government officials may now face pressure to crack down on unlicensed street-side operators and enforce stricter hygiene standards before more tourists end up swapping foot rubs for fungal flare-ups.