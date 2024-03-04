Drunken altercation in Pattaya ends in injuries and property damage

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

In Pattaya, a heated altercation escalated into a violent incident in a rented room in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chon Buri province. The incident, which occurred at around 2am yesterday, ended in multiple injuries and a considerable amount of property damage. The police were first alerted to the situation when they received a call from the Nongprue Police Station reporting a stabbing incident.

Upon their arrival, the police and rescue workers were confronted with a chaotic scene. They found 29 year old Surasak in an intoxicated state, exhibiting signs of instability. He was suffering from a knife wound on his left elbow, which was bleeding heavily. Despite his injury, Surasak initially resisted the attempts of the medical team and police to treat him, even trying to escape from them. However, after a period of negotiation, he finally consented to be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Within the rented room, the police discovered bloodstains scattered across the floor. They also found 24 year old Panithi Duanklang and Surasak’s son-in-law, inside the room displaying multiple signs of physical assault. Surasak’s wife, known only as A, 40 years old, was also found in the room, bearing physical signs of assault. Their four young children were also present at the scene, clearly distressed by the unfolding events.

According to A, Surasak, who works in construction, had come home inebriated after facing some work-related issues. His intoxicated state led him to become aggressive and destructive, causing property damage and physically assaulting her and their children. A further stated that Panithi had stepped in during the alleged assault, wielding a knife in defence of himself and the family.

For now, Surasak remains in hospital. Once he is fit, he will be taken in for questioning at the Nongprue Police Station. The police will then determine the full extent of the incident and decide on the potential charges to be brought against him, reported The Pattaya News.