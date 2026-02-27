What to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 27 to March 1)

Bangkok does not slow down just because the calendar is about to flip. The last weekend of February arrives with plenty to step out for, whether you are in the mood to browse, listen, build, or stay out longer than intended.

If you are looking for something social, something thoughtful, or something slightly offbeat, this weekend covers it without trying too hard. Here are five solid reasons to head out.

5 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 27 to March 1)

Event Date Location Highlight Looker ‘n’ Friends February 27–March 1 Old Smoke Riverside A community market mixing fashion, vintage finds, handmade crafts and DJ sets that roll into the night. Life Reclaimed February 28 Bohemian Art Space An opening exhibition by Dr Mahmoud Safadi, presenting deeply personal works shaped by memory, survival and resilience. Piano in the Garden February 28 Sababa Bangkok An open-air evening of jazz, Cuban-influenced piano and live electronic improvisation in a relaxed garden setting. Maker Jam 2026 February 28–March 1 ChangChui Battle robots, AR experiments, AI stations and a cardboard parade create a hands-on creative playground. SILENT by House Lagom March 1 House Lagom A multi-channel silent party with wireless headphones, plus talks and sound healing sessions by the pool.

Looker ‘n’ Friends at Old Smoke Riverside

Date & Time: February 27 to 1 March, 3pm

Location: Old Smoke Riverside, Charoenkrung 74

Price: 150 baht at the door

Looker ‘N’ Friends pulls the community back together for a weekend market that feels warm and familiar. Fashion labels, vintage pieces, handmade crafts and offbeat design finds sit side by side, making it easy to lose track of time while you browse. Pets are welcome, so the crowd comes mixed with wagging tails and friendly faces.

As the sun goes down, DJs from Dudesweet, Quay Records, Rattanagosound and Tapejam take over, turning the market into a low key party that rolls into the night.

Life Reclaimed at Bohemian Art Space

Date & Time: February 28, 6.30pm (opening exhibition)

Location: Bohemian Art Space

Price: Free entry

Life Reclaimed brings you face to face with the work of Dr Mahmoud Safadi, who turns to painting after 17.5 years in Israeli prisons. His canvases carry the weight of Gaza, memory and survival, yet they stand firm in dignity rather than pity. Each piece feels personal, shaped by confinement but never contained by it.

You also catch glimpses of his three years in Bangkok, marked before his move to Europe. This show feels like both a meeting and a quiet goodbye, offering time to sit with an artist who continues to paint his way forward.

Piano in the Garden at Sababa Bangkok

Date & Time: February 28, 5pm

Location: Sababa Bangkok

Price: 400 baht

Piano in the Garden brings three artists into the open air for a relaxed night at Sababa Bangkok. Jittawat Wantanabode opens with jazz as the light fades, followed by Oleg Polyanskiy with a touch of Cuban influence that keeps the mood warm and easy. Later, Filipp Opanasenko steps in with live electronic improvisation, shifting the garden into something deeper as the night settles.

Maker Jam at ChangChui

Date & Time: February 28 to March 1, 1pm to 7pm

Location: ChangChui

Price: Free

Maker Jam 2026 takes over ChangChui with a crowd that prefers building to watching. You wander from homemade battle robots crashing into each other to AR experiments that pop up through your phone screen. AI stations chat back, art toy designers show how their characters come to life, and strange handmade vehicles actually roll past under their own power.

There is also a cardboard parade, so you can suit up as a monster and join in. It is all hands on, slightly chaotic and completely free, which makes dropping by feel like an easy win for the weekend.

SILENT by House Lagom

Date & Time: March 1, 1pm to 10pm

Location: House Lagom

Price: Start from 790 baht

SILENT by House Lagom lets you tune into the city differently. You slip on wireless headphones and move between three DJ channels, switching from the pool stage to the garden or café with a tap of your fingers. No raised voices, just your own volume control. Earlier in the day, there is a talk on urban noise and the nervous system, followed by floating and sound healing sessions in and around the pool.

There is no single way to do this weekend well. Some will end it with sore feet from wandering. Others will leave with new ideas, new music, or simply a new favourite spot. Bangkok makes room for all of it. All you have to do is show up.