Man found dead in garden believed to succumb to cold weather

A 53 year old man was found deceased in his garden in Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, after reportedly stepping outside to urinate.

Identified as Prawet from Ban Kok, the man was discovered by his stepson, who had gone out for a cigarette on the morning of today, January 12. Upon finding Prawet, the stepson alerted the village head and locals, who then notified the police.

Upon arrival, Police Lieutenant Prayoon Ketiya, Deputy Inspector of Phimai Police Station, along with the Hook 31 Rescue Unit, found the body lying in the garden in front of the house. Prawet was dressed in a long-sleeved shirt and trousers, with both hands clenched against his chest.

There were no signs of foul play on the body, and it was estimated that he had been deceased for approximately 10 hours. The rescue services transported the body to Phimai Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The body will later be released to the family for funeral rites.

Santi Rabiabtham, a 58 year old resident and the first to discover the body, reported that Prawet was his mother’s new husband and his stepfather. He mentioned that Prawet was frequently seen urinating in the garden opposite the house rather than using the bathroom. He suspected that the cold weather might have contributed to Prawet’s death.

Sangwan, Prawet’s 78 year old wife, confirmed that her husband had no underlying health conditions but had a habit of drinking alcohol regularly. On the evening of yesterday, January 11, around 8pm, she observed her husband leave the house to urinate in the garden as was his routine, reported KhaoSod.

She was not concerned by his passing and believed the cold weather, accompanied by strong winds, may have been responsible for his death while he was outside.

