Thai wife arrested after planting bomb on car of husband’s mistress

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 26, 2026, 11:32 AM
122 2 minutes read
Thai wife arrested after planting bomb on car of husband’s mistress | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อนุวัต จัดให้

A Thai woman attached explosive devices to the car of her husband’s mistress in an attempted killing, but the devices failed to fully detonate, causing only minor damage to the vehicle.

Officers from Don Hua Lor Police Station were notified of an explosion on the morning of December 24 last year. The victim told police an explosive device fell from her car and exploded on the road, causing a loud noise and sparks.

Police went to the scene with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to examine the evidence. Officers said the device was a homemade improvised explosive device (IED) contained in four glass bottles, with only one bottle exploding.

Investigators said the device had been attached to the car’s fuel tank and was triggered by remote control. However, it did not detonate fully and caused only minor damage to the vehicle. Police said the victim was not harmed.

Police later identified three suspects as 38 year old Kasama, 34 year old Somkid and 34 year old Thinnawat. The three were arrested in Chon Buri and Rayong provinces yesterday, February 25.

Thai woman bomb mistress's car
Photo via KhaoSod

Police said they seized multiple items from the suspects’ homes, including a remote controller believed to be linked to the explosive device, a vehicle used in the crime, and a total of 20 other items.

Kasama confessed she discovered her husband was unfaithful and believed the victim was his mistress. Police said she then hired two male colleagues, Somkid and Thinnawat, to assist with the plan.

Related Articles
Thai woman arrested for planting bombs on mistress's car
Photo via Facebook/ MrSomyot Wongsudawan

According to the confession, Kasama instructed Thinnawat to secretly install a tracking device on the victim’s car. Police said Kasama and Somkid then learned how to make the IED by watching YouTube and later travelled to attach the device to the victim’s car. They used a rented vehicle fitted with a counterfeit registration plate.

The three suspects face an attempted murder charge, which carries half the punishment of murder under Section 288 of the Criminal Law. Penalties for murder include the death penalty, life imprisonment or imprisonment of 15 to 20 years, the report said.

Thai woman attempts to kill mistress with car bomb
Photo via Facebook/ MrSomyot Wongsudawan

They were also charged under Section 211 of the Criminal Law for causing an explosion that endangers other people or property, an offence punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to 140,000 baht.

In addition, police charged them with illegal possession of an explosive device under Section 7 of the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosive, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearm Act, which carries up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of 2,000 to 4,000 baht.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok rolls out adaptive CCTV-AI traffic lights to tackle traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok rolls out adaptive CCTV-AI traffic lights to tackle traffic

47 seconds ago
Thai wife arrested after planting bomb on car of husband&#8217;s mistress | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife arrested after planting bomb on car of husband’s mistress

20 minutes ago
Foreign woman revived after drowning incident at Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman revived after drowning incident at Pattaya Beach

50 minutes ago
Election Commission targets people over ballot image sharing and decoding | Thaiger Thailand News

Election Commission targets people over ballot image sharing and decoding

1 hour ago
Young boy hospitalised after cable tie tightened around testicles | Thaiger Thailand News

Young boy hospitalised after cable tie tightened around testicles

1 hour ago
Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend after she refuses to reconcile | Thaiger Thailand News

Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend after she refuses to reconcile

2 hours ago
Police called after man walks around naked at Chachoengsao park | Thaiger Thailand News

Police called after man walks around naked at Chachoengsao park

3 hours ago
Phuket tuk tuk driver filmed hitting car of Russian couple | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuk driver filmed hitting car of Russian couple

18 hours ago
Surin armoury fire triggers explosions before crews bring flames under control | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin armoury fire triggers explosions before crews bring flames under control

18 hours ago
10 things you absolutely cannot bring into Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

10 things you absolutely cannot bring into Thailand

18 hours ago
Former monk arrested after Telegram account linked to child sex abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Former monk arrested after Telegram account linked to child sex abuse

19 hours ago
Kanom krok tops TasteAtlas list as best Thai dessert for 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Kanom krok tops TasteAtlas list as best Thai dessert for 2026

19 hours ago
77 million baht seized property returned to accused lawyer and wife | Thaiger Thailand News

77 million baht seized property returned to accused lawyer and wife

20 hours ago
Air Force conscript dies in training, mother alleges army carelessness | Thaiger Thailand News

Air Force conscript dies in training, mother alleges army carelessness

21 hours ago
Hong Kong woman&#8217;s bag snatched while riding tuk tuk in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Hong Kong woman’s bag snatched while riding tuk tuk in Bangkok

22 hours ago
Trat man kills creditor to avoid debt repayment and leaves body in car | Thaiger Thailand News

Trat man kills creditor to avoid debt repayment and leaves body in car

22 hours ago
Transgender suspect sought after tourist reports theft and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender suspect sought after tourist reports theft and assault

22 hours ago
Thai wife accuses female teacher of scamming her foreign husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife accuses female teacher of scamming her foreign husband

1 day ago
New Alternative Party suspends Mongkolkit to protect image and ideology | Thaiger Thailand News

New Alternative Party suspends Mongkolkit to protect image and ideology

1 day ago
Thai foreign minister rejects Cambodia territory claim at UNHRC | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai foreign minister rejects Cambodia territory claim at UNHRC

1 day ago
Thailand Good Travel certification ceremony under the Thailand Green Plan 2030 initiative | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand Good Travel certification ceremony under the Thailand Green Plan 2030 initiative

1 day ago
Reward offered for information about unidentified dead girl in Saraburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Reward offered for information about unidentified dead girl in Saraburi

1 day ago
Transgender group arrested after theft and assault on German man | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender group arrested after theft and assault on German man

1 day ago
Thai driver admits ramming his ex and her boyfriend but denies intent to kill | Thaiger Road deaths

Thai driver admits ramming his ex and her boyfriend but denies intent to kill

1 day ago
NESDC flags Gen Alpha, Gen Beta as Thai child development lags | Thaiger Thailand News

NESDC flags Gen Alpha, Gen Beta as Thai child development lags

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 26, 2026, 11:32 AM
122 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.