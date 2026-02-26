Thai wife arrested after planting bomb on car of husband’s mistress

A Thai woman attached explosive devices to the car of her husband’s mistress in an attempted killing, but the devices failed to fully detonate, causing only minor damage to the vehicle.

Officers from Don Hua Lor Police Station were notified of an explosion on the morning of December 24 last year. The victim told police an explosive device fell from her car and exploded on the road, causing a loud noise and sparks.

Police went to the scene with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to examine the evidence. Officers said the device was a homemade improvised explosive device (IED) contained in four glass bottles, with only one bottle exploding.

Investigators said the device had been attached to the car’s fuel tank and was triggered by remote control. However, it did not detonate fully and caused only minor damage to the vehicle. Police said the victim was not harmed.

Police later identified three suspects as 38 year old Kasama, 34 year old Somkid and 34 year old Thinnawat. The three were arrested in Chon Buri and Rayong provinces yesterday, February 25.

Police said they seized multiple items from the suspects’ homes, including a remote controller believed to be linked to the explosive device, a vehicle used in the crime, and a total of 20 other items.

Kasama confessed she discovered her husband was unfaithful and believed the victim was his mistress. Police said she then hired two male colleagues, Somkid and Thinnawat, to assist with the plan.

According to the confession, Kasama instructed Thinnawat to secretly install a tracking device on the victim’s car. Police said Kasama and Somkid then learned how to make the IED by watching YouTube and later travelled to attach the device to the victim’s car. They used a rented vehicle fitted with a counterfeit registration plate.

The three suspects face an attempted murder charge, which carries half the punishment of murder under Section 288 of the Criminal Law. Penalties for murder include the death penalty, life imprisonment or imprisonment of 15 to 20 years, the report said.

They were also charged under Section 211 of the Criminal Law for causing an explosion that endangers other people or property, an offence punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to 140,000 baht.

In addition, police charged them with illegal possession of an explosive device under Section 7 of the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosive, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearm Act, which carries up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of 2,000 to 4,000 baht.