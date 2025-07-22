Thailand rejects 0% tax policy with US, protects agriculture

Government balances global pressure with domestic support strategy

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee47 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
62 2 minutes read
Thailand rejects 0% tax policy with US, protects agriculture
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira clarified that Thailand will not agree to a 0% tax policy with the US due to potential widespread impacts. The government is preparing a 200 billion baht soft loan scheme to aid private sectors and farmers.

Julaphan Amornwiwat, Deputy Finance Minister, confirmed yesterday, July 21, that Thailand cannot accept a 0% tax proposal in any scenario, as it would affect international commitments and key domestic sectors, particularly agriculture. This sector is considered vulnerable and requires protection by the government.

Julaphan elaborated that if Thailand were to agree to a 0% tax rate with one country, it would be expected to extend the same benefit to other trading partners. This could harm domestic businesses, especially in the agricultural sector. He cited Vietnam’s agreement, which allows exports to the US at a 20% tax while not reciprocating a 0% tax on US imports, as a pre-existing arrangement.

Thailand cannot replicate this without breaching its Free Trade Agreement (FTA) commitments, especially with European and Asian countries, and violating the Most Favoured Nation principle, potentially prompting other countries to demand similar treatment.

He stated, “We must wait for them to consider Thailand’s proposal to determine the outcome, but Thailand insists that its private sector and farmers must thrive.”

Julaphan also discussed measures to mitigate the impact of trade negotiations, indicating that the government has allocated 200 billion baht (US$6 billion) in soft loans to help the private sector and farmers adapt and continue their operations amid global economic uncertainties.

Tax policy

Related Articles

“The private sector must adapt, but the government’s role is to support, such as providing the necessary 200 billion baht in soft loans to ensure businesses can advance, farmers can continue their activities, and workers remain employed.”

Regarding adaptation strategies, Julaphan urged the private sector to expand its market reach and reduce reliance on a single market while closely monitoring global trends. Such crises may present new opportunities for the Thai economy.

“We must consider all aspects, including domestic investments, products invested in by the US and exported back, and Thai-manufactured goods, which should be prioritised. Products produced in Thailand but benefiting from other countries’ tax privileges must also be verified for sufficient local content.”

On the topic of establishing an entertainment complex, Julaphan noted that it has not been discussed in the Cabinet meeting as it is not urgent. He suggested that all parties should first reach a common understanding before proceeding with formal consideration, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Thai Airways eyes August stock market comeback Thailand News

Thai Airways eyes August stock market comeback

4 minutes ago
Phuket woman hunts for foreign motorcyclist in hit-and-run Phuket News

Phuket woman hunts for foreign motorcyclist in hit-and-run

12 minutes ago
Cha-am forest park lands national camping award Thailand News

Cha-am forest park lands national camping award

20 minutes ago
Brits in Pattaya face rising risks, embassy warns Pattaya News

Brits in Pattaya face rising risks, embassy warns

27 minutes ago
Chained dogs saved in monk-led rescue mission in Lampang Thailand News

Chained dogs saved in monk-led rescue mission in Lampang

35 minutes ago
RTN backs down in Phuket land clash as zoning deal takes shape Phuket News

RTN backs down in Phuket land clash as zoning deal takes shape

42 minutes ago
Thailand rejects 0% tax policy with US, protects agriculture Thailand News

Thailand rejects 0% tax policy with US, protects agriculture

47 minutes ago
Thai to the wurst: Local bangers sizzle in global sausage rankings Thailand News

Thai to the wurst: Local bangers sizzle in global sausage rankings

58 minutes ago
Bungling thief stabs himself in Rayong botched bike heist Thailand News

Bungling thief stabs himself in Rayong botched bike heist

1 hour ago
From monk to suspect: Abbot may face charges over false theft report Bangkok News

From monk to suspect: Abbot may face charges over false theft report

1 hour ago
Homes wrecked, power poles downed in Thalang storm chaos Phuket News

Homes wrecked, power poles downed in Thalang storm chaos

1 hour ago
Woman seeks justice after hit and run by drunk driver Road deaths

Woman seeks justice after hit and run by drunk driver

2 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi crowned world’s No.1 airport for airline service Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi crowned world’s No.1 airport for airline service

2 hours ago
Thailand boosts economy with medical and wellness tourism focus Tourism News

Thailand boosts economy with medical and wellness tourism focus

2 hours ago
Thai villages win big for green tourism push Thailand News

Thai villages win big for green tourism push

2 hours ago
Bangkok drug dealer Por Hua Benz arrested for assaults and meth use Bangkok News

Bangkok drug dealer Por Hua Benz arrested for assaults and meth use

2 hours ago
Temple tension: RTA threatens shutdown over border clashes Thailand News

Temple tension: RTA threatens shutdown over border clashes

2 hours ago
Thai caretaker denies killing bedridden patient despite grim search history Thailand News

Thai caretaker denies killing bedridden patient despite grim search history

2 hours ago
Thai officials face scrutiny over foreign worker corruption claims Crime News

Thai officials face scrutiny over foreign worker corruption claims

3 hours ago
Tourist tragedies rock Phuket and Krabi amid wild weather Phuket News

Tourist tragedies rock Phuket and Krabi amid wild weather

3 hours ago
Nissan sedan crash in Chachoengsao leaves two critically injured Road deaths

Nissan sedan crash in Chachoengsao leaves two critically injured

3 hours ago
Bangkok rolls out 5 new EV shuttle routes to beat traffic Bangkok News

Bangkok rolls out 5 new EV shuttle routes to beat traffic

3 hours ago
Cwm-back kid: Welshman flies home after coma drama in Thailand Thailand News

Cwm-back kid: Welshman flies home after coma drama in Thailand

3 hours ago
Phuket woman runs from Grab rider after fake cash promise Phuket News

Phuket woman runs from Grab rider after fake cash promise

3 hours ago
Businesswoman loses 7 million baht in construction bid fraud Crime News

Businesswoman loses 7 million baht in construction bid fraud

3 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee47 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
62 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x