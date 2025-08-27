Thailand grants Myanmar refugees legal right to work

Refugees gain opportunity to support families and stimulate local economy

Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Picture courtesy of Royal Thai Government

Today, 27 August, Jirayut Huangsub, spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister, announced that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has commended Thailand for granting long-term Myanmar refugees the legal right to work.

The announcement follows a Cabinet decision yesterday, 26 August, approving measures to regulate employment for refugees living in temporary shelters for those fleeing conflict in Myanmar. This initiative allows refugees to work legally while making a meaningful contribution to Thailand’s economy.

Jirayut stated, “UNHCR emphasised that Thailand is upholding humanitarian values while also making a strategic investment for the country’s future. Refugees can support their families, boost local consumption, generate jobs, and contribute to GDP growth and economic resilience.”

He added that Thailand has long offered humanitarian assistance to Myanmar conflict refugees. With international organisations and NGOs reducing funding, the Thai government has increasingly taken on responsibility for their welfare.

The Cabinet highlighted that permitting refugees to work under special provisions would help ease the state’s burden, support economic growth, safeguard human rights, and address labour shortages.

Currently, nine temporary shelters across Mae Hong Son, Tak, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi provinces accommodate 77,718 Myanmar conflict refugees, with 42,601 of them of working age, according to data from 15 August, reported CH7.

In similar news, Thailand has pledged to continue providing healthcare for refugees despite the recent 90-day suspension of US foreign aid, which impacts funding for medical services in refugee camps.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin reported on January 28, that around 100,000 refugees live across nine camps along the Thai-Myanmar border, with international organisations helping to cover operational costs.

He added, “We will have to wait and see if there will be another announcement,” following reports from the BBC on January 27 detailing how civil society groups are struggling to maintain services in the camps due to the US policy.

