Fake amulet expert steals collectibles worth over 2 million baht

A man posing as an expert in amulets stole valuable collectible amulets worth over 2 million baht from a 93 year old former naval officer in Chon Buri. The police are actively pursuing the suspect of the amulet theft.

Today, on October 12, Police Lieutenant Thanit Thepprakhdi, an investigator from Sattahip police station, reported a theft in a home in Sattahip subdistrict, Sattahip district, Chon Buri. The victim, named Prachum, a 93 year old retired naval officer, reported the incident.

Initial investigations revealed that while Prachum was dining at home, a man engaged him in conversation. Initially presumed to be interested in renting a room, the man claimed to be an amulet enthusiast and expressed interest in renting amulets.

During the conversation, he seized an opportunity to steal several collectible amulets from the house, valued at millions of baht, before fleeing.

The stolen items included nine amulets:

Luang Phor Ee amulet, 83rd edition, with a gold trim, valued at approximately 500,000 baht

Luang Phor Sod amulet from Wat Pak Nam Phasi Charoen, first edition, with a gold trim, priced at around 700,000 baht

Luang Phor Tong Yu amulet from Wat Bangsare, Kraben Thong edition, trimmed in gold, worth an estimated 20,000 baht

Somdet Luang Pu Lamphu amulet from Wat Mai Amataros Bang Khun Phrom with gold trim, around 3,000 baht

Phichit Med Khao Mao amulet with a gold trim, estimated at 400,000 baht

Phichit Med Khao Mao amulet with a plastic trim, valued at about 10,000 baht.

Luang Phor Ngern amulet from Wat Bang Klan with a gold trim, valued at around 400,000 baht

Luang Phor Derm coin from Wat Nong Pho, 2482 edition, with gold trim, valued at approximately 300,000 baht and another amulet, bringing the total loss to over 2,000,000 baht.

Upon receiving the report, the Sattahip police investigation team examined CCTV footage, which showed the suspect wearing a white shirt, jeans, and sneakers.

He pretended to inspect the amulets before discreetly leaving via the front door and escaping on a motorcycle.

In similar news, two months ago, a Thai amulet vendor in Nakhon Sawan offered a 50,000 baht reward for information leading to the arrest of a thief who stole more than 10 million baht worth of sacred amulets from his shop.

CCTV footage captured the suspect breaking into the vendor’s residence-shop, stealing over 50 amulets, some encrusted with diamonds and calmly video-calling an accomplice during the heist.

The police are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to track down the amulet theft and prosecute the suspect under the law, reported by KhaoSod.