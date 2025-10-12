Fake amulet expert steals collectibles worth over 2 million baht

Authorities pursue man who duped 93 year old naval veteran in amulet scam

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)37 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2025
113 2 minutes read
Fake amulet expert steals collectibles worth over 2 million baht | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man posing as an expert in amulets stole valuable collectible amulets worth over 2 million baht from a 93 year old former naval officer in Chon Buri. The police are actively pursuing the suspect of the amulet theft.

Today, on October 12, Police Lieutenant Thanit Thepprakhdi, an investigator from Sattahip police station, reported a theft in a home in Sattahip subdistrict, Sattahip district, Chon Buri. The victim, named Prachum, a 93 year old retired naval officer, reported the incident.

Initial investigations revealed that while Prachum was dining at home, a man engaged him in conversation. Initially presumed to be interested in renting a room, the man claimed to be an amulet enthusiast and expressed interest in renting amulets.

During the conversation, he seized an opportunity to steal several collectible amulets from the house, valued at millions of baht, before fleeing.

The stolen items included nine amulets:

  • Luang Phor Ee amulet, 83rd edition, with a gold trim, valued at approximately 500,000 baht
  • Luang Phor Sod amulet from Wat Pak Nam Phasi Charoen, first edition, with a gold trim, priced at around 700,000 baht
  • Luang Phor Tong Yu amulet from Wat Bangsare, Kraben Thong edition, trimmed in gold, worth an estimated 20,000 baht
  • Somdet Luang Pu Lamphu amulet from Wat Mai Amataros Bang Khun Phrom with gold trim, around 3,000 baht
  • Phichit Med Khao Mao amulet with a gold trim, estimated at 400,000 baht
  • Phichit Med Khao Mao amulet with a plastic trim, valued at about 10,000 baht.
  • Luang Phor Ngern amulet from Wat Bang Klan with a gold trim, valued at around 400,000 baht
  • Luang Phor Derm coin from Wat Nong Pho, 2482 edition, with gold trim, valued at approximately 300,000 baht and another amulet, bringing the total loss to over 2,000,000 baht.
Fake amulet expert steals collectibles worth over 2 million baht | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Upon receiving the report, the Sattahip police investigation team examined CCTV footage, which showed the suspect wearing a white shirt, jeans, and sneakers.

He pretended to inspect the amulets before discreetly leaving via the front door and escaping on a motorcycle.

Related Articles

In similar news, two months ago, a Thai amulet vendor in Nakhon Sawan offered a 50,000 baht reward for information leading to the arrest of a thief who stole more than 10 million baht worth of sacred amulets from his shop.

CCTV footage captured the suspect breaking into the vendor’s residence-shop, stealing over 50 amulets, some encrusted with diamonds and calmly video-calling an accomplice during the heist.

The police are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to track down the amulet theft and prosecute the suspect under the law, reported by KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Bhumibol Bridges to shine bright on Nawamintharathirat Day | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumibol Bridges to shine bright on Nawamintharathirat Day

47 seconds ago
Fake amulet expert steals collectibles worth over 2 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake amulet expert steals collectibles worth over 2 million baht

37 minutes ago
Girl, 10, tragically dies from electric shock in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Girl, 10, tragically dies from electric shock in Buriram

55 minutes ago
Flooding impacts 17 provinces in Thailand, affecting 340,000 residents | Thaiger Thailand News

Flooding impacts 17 provinces in Thailand, affecting 340,000 residents

2 hours ago
Phuket police hunt foreigners after Patong Beach fireworks incident | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police hunt foreigners after Patong Beach fireworks incident

3 hours ago
American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo | Thaiger Thailand News

American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo

3 hours ago
Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Samui for counterfeit currency scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Samui for counterfeit currency scam

4 hours ago
Newborn abandoned in Pattaya dormitory, police investigate | Thaiger Pattaya News

Newborn abandoned in Pattaya dormitory, police investigate

4 hours ago
Father faces charges for attacking dog after it bit child in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Father faces charges for attacking dog after it bit child in Nonthaburi

5 hours ago
Thai army finds anti-tank mine in Sa Kaeo border area | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army finds anti-tank mine in Sa Kaeo border area

5 hours ago
New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones | Thaiger Aviation News

New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones

24 hours ago
New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours | Thaiger Transport News

New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours

1 day ago
Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour

1 day ago
Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video)

1 day ago
Thai Airways revamp board with zero-tolerance corruption vow | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways revamp board with zero-tolerance corruption vow

1 day ago
Wrong-way rider killed in fatal Phuket motorbike crash | Thaiger Phuket News

Wrong-way rider killed in fatal Phuket motorbike crash

1 day ago
Thai minister claims 40 million baht bribe tied to scam crackdown | Thaiger Politics News

Thai minister claims 40 million baht bribe tied to scam crackdown

1 day ago
Fire erupts in Bangkok hotel room, guests evacuated safely (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire erupts in Bangkok hotel room, guests evacuated safely (video)

1 day ago
Pattaya eyes extreme sports fame to woo global thrill-seekers | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya eyes extreme sports fame to woo global thrill-seekers

1 day ago
Foreigner escapes blazing car inferno on Phuket roadside | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner escapes blazing car inferno on Phuket roadside

1 day ago
Raids expose illegal migrant schools in Samut Sakhon | Thaiger Thailand News

Raids expose illegal migrant schools in Samut Sakhon

1 day ago
Delivery truck flips on wet Sri Racha road, driver injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Delivery truck flips on wet Sri Racha road, driver injured

1 day ago
Thunderstorms loom as monsoon lashes central Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorms loom as monsoon lashes central Thailand

1 day ago
Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach | Thaiger Environment News

Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)37 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2025
113 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.