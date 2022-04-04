Bank of Thailand updates 20 baht banknote for improved hygiene and longevity

The Bank of Thailand has launched a new 20 baht banknote made of polyester. The banknote is said to resist moisture and grime, resulting in a longer shelf-life. The central bank began distributing the shiny new baht greenbacks on March 24.

The Bank of Thailand announced that people used the 20 baht banknote the most frequently, making them dirty and damaged. With an aim to offer residents cleaner and more durable banknotes, the material was changed from paper to polyester, which is a special plastic that doesn’t absorb moisture and dirt. Because the banknotes are now more durable, they can be used for a longer time, which will help decrease banknote production and is benefit for the environment.

The new banknotes come in the same pattern and colour as the old ones, but its texture is different because of the new material. The bills have a slicker plasticky texture that’s also thicker and crisper than their predecessors. The new bills are also more secure; they now feature a transparent spot in a Thai pattern, which is apparent on both sides for added security.

The bills are being distributed mainly by Siam Commercial Bank, as well as some specialized financial institutions. Meanwhile, the old bank notes made from paper can still be used as normal.

