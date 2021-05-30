image
Thailand

Bangkok teenagers busted for party, drugs

Jack Arthur

Published 

38 seconds ago

 on 

Phto via Dominic Milton Trott from Flickr.

Police have busted what Thai media is calling a “drug party” early yesterday morning in the Sai Mai district of Bangkok. They arrested 23 teenagers and “confirmed” 17 of them were using illicit narcotics.

Locals had reported the teenager’s festivities citing fears that it could lead to a Covid-19 outbreak. When they arrived, police allegedly found almost 2 dozen teenagers partying, violating Covid-19 restrictions on group gatherings, in a resort room “VIP 3”.

Police allegedly found ketamine, a drug primarily used for veterinary science and during anaesthesia, but is also taken recreationally, at the scene. 17 of the teenagers allegedly admitted they had taken ketamine, 6 of them said they had only drunk alcohol and had not consumed any of the narcotics in front of them.

All suspects will be submitted to a drug screen will be used to determine whether the teenagers had in fact consumed any narcotics. The teenagers were subsequently arrested and brought to the Sai Mai police station.

It is not reported what other narcotics police may have uncovered at the scene.

The teenagers face charges of violating the emergency decree, illegal drug use, and 2 unidentified charges. Health authorities were alerted to the arrests. All suspects are set to be tested for Covid-19. The nationality of the teenagers was not stated.

Bars, beaches, and especially private “parties” are in the news for violating Covid-19 restrictions.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals

Tim Newton

Published

24 hours ago

on

Saturday, May 29, 2021

By

This morning Thailand’s public health department has announced another 34 deaths and 4,803 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours. A staggering 2,702 of the new cases have emerged from Thailand’s overcrowded prisons. More than 30 people have died each day from Covid-related causes over the past 4 days.

Bangkok had 1,054 cases reported in the past 24 hours and is showing a growing trend, whilst most of the provinces are dropping in new cases numbers over the past week.

Here are the provincial totals, more new below…

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals | News by ThaigerA total of 120,916 people in Thailand have now been infected with Covid since the start of the pandemic.

• Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has given further assurances that all Thais will receive Covid-19 vaccinations.

He said the government is initially working to manage supplies, so that those most in need can be inoculated first. There are several prioritised groups who need urgent vaccination, particularly those who have to work closely together. The prime minister pledged that anyone who registered for vaccination with the “Mor Prom” app, before it was revamped, or other new applications introduced by the government, will receive their inoculation as arranged.
He said there are 25 locations for vaccination in Bangkok, and supplies will be allotted month to month, to ensure more effective and targeted distribution. If a new surge occurs in a particular area, the vaccine allocation plan may have to be adjusted. – NBT
• Thailand added the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use, after the Thai FDA’s approval yesterday. Biogenetech submitted a registration application that has been under consideration by the FDA until receiving approval yesterday. Chinese-developed Sinopharm joins Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna to be officially approved for use in Thailand.

The approval was announced shortly after it was revealed that Princess Chulabhorn had negotiated a private batch of 1 million Sinopharm vaccines for the Chulabhorn Royal Acadamy that she sponsors, set to arrive next month. Princess Chulabhorn is one of HM The King’s sisters.

The declaration appeared to catch government officials off guard, as they were seemingly unaware of the deal until the announcement. The academy was not registered with the FDA to import Covid-19 vaccines, nor did it have any permits for importing medication. 20 million Sinopharm vaccines in total were arranged to be sold from Accap Assets to the Royal Academy.

• Malaysia is going back into a full lockdown for 2 weeks, starting this Tuesday. The Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin announced the nationwide “total lockdown” as the country battles with a new surge of Covid-19.

The lockdown will run from June 1 – 14 and only essential and emergency services would remain in operation.

• A new cluster of 800 infections has been detected in Samut Prakan, directly south east of Bangkok, after speculation that Covid spread to a high-density complex of 8,000 residents.

The district chief led a team of public health and immigration officers to test over 8,000 Thai and foreign workers, mostly Burmese, living at the Sin Charoen Thani housing complex. Some of the residents work at the Bang Pu industrial estate where hundreds have already tested positive.

SOURCES: FRB | Bangkok Post | NBT

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Crime

100 million baht illegal online gambling bust in Bangkok

Neill Fronde

Published

2 days ago

on

Friday, May 28, 2021

By

PHOTO: An onlline gambling website moving 100 million baht a month was busted in Bangkok. (via Flickr Bago Games)

Continuing their raids on illegal gambling sites and online scams, police have busted an internet gambling ring moving a 100 million baht per month. Today’s bust was in Bangkok following an investigation tracing the origins of a gambling website called PGSLOT889. Police raided a condominium in the Bangkok Noi district today and arrested 19 people allegedly involved in the online betting site.

The illegal online gambling website was set up spread across 3 separate condos in the Pinklao River Park View condominium in Bangkok Noi. Investigators tracked the online operations to the rooms on the 11th and 15th floors, according to police officials.

The Criminal Court issued a warrant to search the rooms in question. Police took into custody at the scene 11 women and 8 men who will face illegal gambling charges for the online betting site. The nationalities of those arrested were not reported. In those rooms, the police confiscated 27 mobile phones, 30 monitors, 8 computers, 7 bank books, and 17 ATM cards.

Authorities studying the operations of the gambling website have estimated that a minimum of 100 million baht of bets had been placed through the site each month. Police will continue their investigation and widen their search to find other illegal online gambling operations that may be connected to this one.

Illegal online gambling websites have been a growing problem, perhaps fueled by the economic devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic. Police have been active in investigating and tracking down these operations with the most recent bust just 2 days ago in Pattaya with 6 Thai people arrested for a site earning 10,000 baht a day. The day before that an online gambling ring of recent graduates was busted in Bangkok. And just a few months ago another group of Thai and Chinese nationals was arrested in Bangkok with over 15 million baht of assets seized in a large online gambling operation set up in 4 houses.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

