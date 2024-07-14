New Bangkok-Vientiane rail service starts Friday with tickets from 281 baht

Picture courtesy of TNN

A test run for the new cross-border rail link between Bangkok and Vientiane took place yesterday, paving the way for the official passenger service set to start this Friday.

Nong Khai governor Sompob Samitasiri, alongside staff from various government agencies, private organisations, and tour businesses, participated in the trial. The journey began at Nong Khai Railway Station and concluded at Vientiane Station (Khamsavath) in Laos.

Bookings for the rail service have been open since July 10, with the first scheduled commercial trip departing this Friday. The train will leave Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station in Bangkok at 9.25pm and is expected to arrive at Vientiane Station at 9.05am the following day.

Ticket prices for the one-way journey from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station to Vientiane Station range as follows: 281 baht (US$ 8) for a third-class fan seat, 574 baht (US$ 16) for a second-class air-conditioned seat, 784 baht (US$ 22) for a second-class seat that converts into an upper bed with air conditioning, and 874 baht (US$ 24) for a second-class seat that converts into a lower bed with air conditioning.

Passengers starting their journey from stations further along the route will benefit from lower fares. Seats can be reserved up to 180 days in advance at any railway station nationwide, reported Bangkok Post.

Upon reaching Vientiane, travellers can explore local tourist attractions or continue their journey using the high-speed China-Laos railway from Vientiane Railway Station to other provinces in Laos or onward to China.

In related news, Thailand and Laos are poised to inaugurate a new railway network connecting Bangkok and Vientiane, with a trial run scheduled for late June, as announced by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

The initiative is set to improve connectivity for travellers and facilitate the movement of goods between the two nations, positioning Thailand as a key logistics hub in the region.