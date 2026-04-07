Chiang Mai and Lamphun are doing something special for Songkran 2026

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: April 7, 2026, 11:20 AM
118 2 minutes read
Chiang Mai and Lamphun are doing something special for Songkran 2026 | Thaiger

If you are spending Songkran in the north this year, two cities are worth your attention if you are up north or going there. The Water Festival 2026, the 11th edition of the Thai Waterways Festival, brings Chiang Mai and Lamphun together under the theme “Have fun at Songkran in my hometown”, and both cities are running their own distinct programmes from April 11 to 13 April.

The Facebook post from MGROnline Live should contain more details regarding the event.

Chiang Mai — Songkran Festival in the old Lanna city

Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai during Songkran 2026 celebrations showcasing traditional rituals.
Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai | Photo from the MGR Online Facebook page

Dates: April 11 to 13

Location: Wat Chedi Luang

Chiang Mai’s celebrations centre on the traditional Pi Mai Mueang, the Lanna New Year, and this year’s programme keeps the cultural weight intact. The days open with the Chotika alms-giving ceremony and the ritual bathing of the eight-armed Buddha image, brought out from the main temple hall in a procession through the old city that is both ceremonial and genuinely impressive to watch.

Beyond the religious ceremonies, the Lanna Village zone brings together four communities, Mae Wang, Chang Moi, Mae Chaem, and Chiang Dao, each presenting their own slice of northern life. Mae Wang covers pottery, basket weaving, and clay pot coffee.

Chang Moi brings basket weaving, traditional rice porridge, and handwoven silk skirts alongside old town crafts. Mae Chaem and Chiang Dao focus on northern Thai food and tribal handicrafts. It is the kind of setup where you can eat well, pick up something handmade, and actually learn something about where it came from.

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Lamphun — Songkran in the Park × Celebrating the 150th Birth Anniversary of Kruba Sriwichai

Ceremonial procession in Lamphun commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of Kruba Sriwichai.
Photo taken from the MGR Online Facebook page

Dates: April 11 to 13

Location: Ratchakaew Road to Inthayongyot Road

Lamphun takes a quieter, more intimate approach. The streets along Ratchakaew and Inthayongyot roads are decorated with northern flowers and Lanna artwork, and the event draws together 17 local communities selling crafts, woven silk skirts, silverware, and basketry.

A Local Chef Table concept rounds out the food offering, with chefs creating contemporary menus using local ingredients, straightforward but worth stopping for.

The headline moment in Lamphun is the ceremonial procession to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Kruba Sriwichai, one of northern Thailand’s most revered monks. The procession is a community-wide act of faith, with the ritual bathing of the Buddha image at its centre.

It is the kind of event that does not happen every year, and for anyone interested in the cultural and religious fabric of the north, it is reason enough to make the trip.

Something worth knowing

Both Chiang Mai and Lamphun are running their events on the same dates for Songkran, which makes it possible to cover both in a single trip if you are based in the north or travelling up from Bangkok. For more details and updates, visit the website of Water Festival Thailand or follow their Facebook page.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: April 7, 2026, 11:20 AM
118 2 minutes read

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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.