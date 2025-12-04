Thai actress denies fraud as police seize 10 million baht in assets

December 4, 2025, 10:10 AM
Photo via ThaiRath

Thai actress Rybena “Nana” Intachai remains in police custody today, December 4, over a fraud scandal, but continues to deny all allegations. Police said they have substantial evidence against her and seized assets worth around 10 million baht from her home in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong area.

Yesterday, December 3, officers arrested Nana at her home and searched the property before confiscating several items, including a white Mini Cooper Aceman hatchback, seven mobile phones, two designer bags, 11 art toy collectables, about 50 pieces of jewellery, watches, and other accessories.

Police also found a ledger crypto wallet, used for storing cryptocurrency securely, but did not disclose the value of digital assets linked to the device.

Nana’s husband, Prinya “Way” Intachai, was not at the house during the search. Police stated that he is not considered a suspect at this stage, though further investigation will determine whether he was involved in the alleged fraud.

Nana’s lawyer, Saiyud Pengboonchu, criticised police, claiming they were putting on a show. He stated that he had brought both Nana and Way to meet officers since December 1, but no legal action was taken at the time. He insisted that the later raid and arrest were carried out mainly for publicity.

Nana Thai actress fraud scandal
Photo via Matichon

ThaiRath reported that Nana was escorted to the Crime Suppression Division for questioning at around 10am. She kept her head down and covered herself with a cap, mask, and shawl.

Reporters shouted questions such as, “Nana, would you like to apologise to your friends?” but she did not respond.

Police later held a press conference to clarify the case. They revealed that 17 victims, including close friends, had filed complaints since mid-November. Officers said the confirmed damages now stand at around 195 million baht, lower than the widely reported figure of 400 million baht.

Thai actress arrested over fraud
Photo via Matichon

According to investigators, Nana allegedly persuaded victims to invest with her in several schemes. These included offering loans in exchange for monthly returns of 4 to 7%, fake stock investments, restaurant ventures, and even a basketball court project.

One of her closest friends, the renowned Thai actress Janie Tienphosuwan, lost around 3 million baht after investing in a restaurant in the United States that did not exist.

10 million baht seized from Nana Thai actress
Photo via ThaiRath

Nana denied all charges, telling officers she did not realise her actions were illegal. She claimed she only borrowed money to support her businesses and believed she would be able to repay everyone.

Police stated that Nana has the right to apply for bail, and the request will be considered according to legal procedures.

