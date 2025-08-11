Thai teacher fatally shoots student’s uncle after sexual assault accusation

Suspect denies sexual assaulting young girl, saying he adores her as he does with other students

The teacher, Chaiyan. | Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวท้องถิ่นเพชรบูรณ์

A Thai teacher in the northern province of Phetchabun fatally shot his student’s uncle after being attacked by the victim over an alleged sexual assault on the young girl.

Officers from Mueang Phetchabun Police Station were called to investigate the death of a 43 year old Thai man, Thaweesak, at a house in the Napa district of Phetchabun on August 9. Thaweesak had two gunshot wounds to his ribcage and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman was reported to be a male teacher named Chaiyan, who escaped from the scene after the fatal shooting.

Police questioned the owner of the house where the incident took place, 45 year old Chaiwat, about the matter. Chaiwat explained that he and Thaweesak had been drinking together until 2pm when Chaiyan arrived with his 14 year old daughter.

Chaiyan drove the girl home from her friend’s house and bought alcohol to join Chaiwat and Thaweesak. While they were drinking, the girl told her grandmother that the teacher, Chaiyan, had sexually assaulted her in the car.

Thai teacher shot dead schoolgirl's uncle
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวท้องถิ่นเพชรบูรณ์

The girl claimed that Chaiyan had touched her arms and neck, and she cried heavily while telling the story to her grandmother. The grandmother rushed over and confronted Chaiyan about the matter. Thaweesak, who was drunk, became angry and attacked Chaiyan.

The teacher then fled to his car and returned to Thaweesak with a gun in hand. He shot Thaweesak twice and left the scene.

Police officers told Channel 8 that Chaiyan called the police, stating that he would surrender himself for the shooting. Upon meeting Chaiyan, officers had to rush him to the hospital due to injuries caused by Thaweesak.

Chaiyan admitted to the fatal shooting but denied sexually assaulting the girl. He claimed that he touched the girl’s head, but there was no romantic feeling involved. He just touched her because he adored her, as he did with his other students.

Thai teacher shot dead student's uncle after being accused of sexual assault
The girl’s father, Chaiwat. | Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวท้องถิ่นเพชรบูรณ์

The girl insisted on the sexual assault, so police will conduct further questioning with her and a multidisciplinary team.

As of now, the teacher has been charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Law for intentional murder. The punishment is the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years.

Chaiyan also faces a charge under Section 8 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms: carrying a gun in a public place without a licence and a valid reason. The punishment for this will be imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Petch Petpailin
