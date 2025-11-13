Axi empowers traders with educational resources tailored for the Thai market

Axi , a global leader in online trading, is deepening its commitment to Thai traders by delivering a suite of free, high-quality educational resources designed to support every stage of the trading journey. From beginner fundamentals to advanced strategies, Axi’s initiatives are tailored to the Thai market to help traders expand their knowledge, sharpen their skills, and build confidence.

Axi Academy: A free learning hub

The Axi Academy is a comprehensive, free platform covering the full spectrum of trading topics. From forex basics to advanced technical analysis, risk management, and trading psychology, the Academy offers bite-sized lessons, video tutorials, and interactive content focused on practical application.

Updated regularly, it ensures Thai traders stay aligned with evolving market conditions.

Monthly Thai-language webinars

Axi hosts monthly live webinars in Thai, featuring experienced market experts who provide timely insights, trading strategies, and live Q&A. This interactive format enables Thai traders to deepen their understanding while engaging with industry professionals in their own language.

Exclusive Axi Select webinars

For traders aspiring to join Axi Select, Axi’s capital allocation programme offering up to US$1 million in funding, specialised webinars provide step-by-step guidance. These sessions explain how to improve Edge Scores, meet qualification criteria, and progress through the program, equipping ambitious traders with the knowledge to succeed.

Why education matters

In fast-changing markets, informed decision-making is key. Axi’s investment in localised, freely accessible educational resources empowers Thai traders to build effective strategies, strengthen discipline, and manage risk with confidence.

By combining world-class content with local delivery, Axi ensures that traders receive support that extends well beyond platform access.

For more information, visit www.axi.com

