Foreign man caught stealing shoes and umbrella outside Phuket salon

Published: November 20, 2025, 1:52 PM
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A foreign man was caught on CCTV footage stealing shoes and an umbrella left outside a salon in Phuket yesterday, November 19.

The owner of a salon in the Ratsada sub-district of Phuket shared the security camera footage of the theft with the Newshawk Phuket Facebook page. The salon owner had temporarily closed the shop to run a personal errand when the incident occurred.

Surveillance footage shows the man arriving barefoot and attempting to wear a pair of shoes left outside the store. After struggling to fit into them, he knocked on the glass door and peered inside to check if anyone was around.

Once he was confident that no one was watching, he grabbed the shoes and an umbrella before walking away.

Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

The salon owner urged other business operators and locals in the area to remain vigilant but did not disclose whether the incident had been reported to the police.

In the comments section, a Thai woman claimed she had seen the man walking through Chillva Market yesterday evening, November 19. She managed to take a photograph to help confirm his identity.

Speculation online suggests that the man may be facing financial difficulties and is stranded in Thailand, while others suggest he could be struggling with a mental illness.

As of now, the police and relevant government agencies have yet to take action regarding the case or the foreign national.

Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

This incident is part of a recent string of thefts committed by foreigners in Phuket. On November 11, a foreign man stole a motorcycle in the Samkong area, pretending to play with a dog before hopping on the vehicle and speeding away.

Another man was captured on security camera stealing sunglasses worth only 199 baht from an accessory shop on November 16. He was seen in the footage, pretending to try on several pairs before slipping one into his trousers.

Four more foreign nationals stole products from a leather goods store in The Botanica Mall in Patong on November 17.

All of the suspects remain at large.

Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

