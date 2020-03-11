Police intercept huge meth shipment and a tonne of marijuana | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Police intercept huge meth shipment and a tonne of marijuana
The Narcotics Suppression Bureau have reported a number of cases in the Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand. Both dugs cases involve a truck and an attempt to hide the illicit drugs in large sacks which were packed with dog food.
In the first case, 38 year old Jiradech Isipriya from Chiang Mai as well as 3 other members of a Kamphaeng Phet gang, were trying to transport 5.3 million methamphetamine pills to deliver to a customer. Officials received a tip off that the gang were about to ship a large delivery to a central Thailand province.
Police claim the gang had been ordered by a “big boss” to transport the shipment of drugs from Chiang Mai south into central Thailand provinces Central Thailand. Police report that on March 3 at 6.20pm officials stopped a suspicious truck at Payuha Checkpoint in Nakhon Sawan Province. They searched the truck and found large bags of dog food, mixed in with bags of methamphetamine tablets. The suspects admitted to police that they have done the same delivery at least 3 times before.
In the next case, police stopped another “suspicious” truck (there seem to be a LOT of suspicious trucks floating around northern Thailand) that police had to chase after the vehicle drove straight through the checkpoint.
When police saw the truck they signalled the pick-up to stop. But instead, the driver attempted to drive through, crashing into 2 police vehicles on the way. Officials kept following the vehicle until it was intercepted before driving off the road. 2 men were arrested, both from Chumpon Province. Inside the truck were 1,000 kilograms (1 tonne) of marijuana.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Air Pollution
Chiang Mai gets world podium positions two days in a row, for air pollution
Hot AND polluted. Chiang Mai scored the top position again as the most air polluted city in the world yesterday, according to AirVisual.com. Today it has lost the top spot, but only just. Today’s temperature will again soar close to 40C with the rest of the week continuing to sizzle with almost no respite from the wind (forecast below). Saturday’s temperature is expected to reach 41C.
But the PM2.5 levels have dropped from yesterday’s horrendous score of 239, to under 200 this morning in the main city. However in the areas around Chiang Mai city, and further towards the Myanmar border, the air pollution readings are exceeding 300 – readings considered ‘hazardous’ for people in those areas.
The Air Quality Index is a standard that indicates the level of air pollution. Level 0-50 means good air quality, 51-100 means moderate quality, 101-105 will affect sensitive groups, 151-200 is slightly harmful to health, 201-300 is ‘very unhealthy’ and 301-500 means ‘hazardous’.
The Thai Pollution Control Department reports that air pollution in the North will tend to worsen this week due to the burning of fields, plantations and farmlands in neighbouring countries without admitting that some of the burning is also happening on Thai soil.
You can read about the Thai game of smoke and mirrors when it comes to air pollution in the north and north-east HERE.
Chiang Mai, and it’s environs have suffered from air pollution since the middle of January, when the PM2.5 level reached into the high 100s and has continued to climb since.
Reading around Bangkok today are mostly around 100 with some higher readings to the west of the city nearer the Myanmar border.
The World Health Organisation has an upper safe limit of ’25’ whilst the Thai government has set it upper limit at ’50’. Just about everywhere in central, northern and north-eastern Thailand is above even the government’s own ‘safe’ levels today.
Crime
Kitten killer arrested in Chiang Mai
The internet is abuzz with outrage and indignation as netizens and animal lovers express their outrage over a man in arrested in northern Thailand for adopting kittens, then killing them. Officers in Chiang Mai arrested the man, identified as Waitaya Kadpab, on animal cruelty charges for adopting and killing up to 12 kittens.
Authorities told Thai media that several people came forward complaining a man had been abusing cats. Police say three separate people posted on social media that they needed homes for stray cats they’d found. In each case, Waitaya responded, saying that he’d adopt them. According to police, Waitaya then tortured and killed the cats.
One woman said that she found a stray cat and posted that it needed a home. On February 26 she handed over the cat to Waitaya, who said that he would “take great care of it.
But the woman later discovered through an online site that the man is a known animal abuser. She called Wataya and asked how the cat was, and whether she could have it back.
She says he fobbed her off a few times, eventually telling her that the cat was dead.
The Watchdog Thailand Foundation reports Waitaya has been accused of killing up to 12 cats. He will be sent to court, and if found guilty he faces a maximum of two years in jail and a 40,000 baht fine.
Wataya maintains his innocence, saying that these cats were untrained and difficult to care for, and that had to use violence to keep them orderly. He said that he had been “stressed and unable to control himself.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Khaosod
Chiang Mai
Yala judge’s suicide letter forces spotlight on independence of the Thai judiciary
The suicide letter from a former Yala judge, who took his own life on Saturday, continued to raise many suspicions about the independence of the Thai judicial system.
Khanakorn Pianchana, previously the head of the trial court at Yala Provincial Court in southern Thailand, took his own life on Saturday in his Chiang Mai residence. He posted a 2 page letter dated March 6 titled “Khanakorn October” (translated) which he posted on his Facebook page.
The letter mentioned the incident last October when he shot himself in the Yala courtroom after begrudgingly reading a ruling. Before that incident he had already posted a 25 page statement claiming that a superior judge had been trying to influence his judgement in a criminal case.
Read more about the October 4 incident when the judge shot himself in a Yala Court HERE and HERE.
Khanakorn mentioned in his weekend suicide note that following the first suicide attempt he was “sure he would be dismissed as a judge”. Instead he was investigated by the Thai Court of Justice and was charged as a suspect in a criminal case. He insisted that he had acted in the Yala courtroom out of sincerity “to return justice to the people”.
“Being deprived of a job I love means a loss of one’s true self. My body and mind cannot bear the consequences of my action and my life is now filled with misery.” (as translated in The Nation)
“I do not regret it and I’m proud of being part of administering justice for the Thai people.”
“In the past, we had the 1997 Constitution written by the Constitution Drafting Council. People and academics admit it was the most democratic charter the country had ever had. You may wonder why when the charter was in effect, reviewing a ruling at the first-court level is not allowed. Could it be that the drafters knew such a review could pave the way for interfering of a ruling by regional court presidents?”
“I want to ask friends, you fellow-Thais: Do you find an evil intention in what I had done, which led to disciplinary and criminal action against me? A reply in your heart is enough. As for me, I knew from the start. It’s a pity you are not my judge.“
I thought I would surely die on October 4 of 2019, but heaven decided to spare me and let me have extra time with my family. I have used it to fix and renovate my house, making sure that my wife and son can live here safely and comfortably.”
“I have taught my son to be strong and be good. A good person is one who does good things for himself, others, and the general public under the framework of morality.“
“March 6-7 is a suitable date for me to leave this world, since my son’s summer vacation has already started. Before that I tried to meditate to calm my mind but it didn’t work out so well, so I decided to calm it with force.”
“Life is just a journey. This body is not our own. In the end everything will turn to dust and we inevitably have to leave our duties and loved ones. The only thing that remains is our good deeds in the memory of others. I wish you all good luck and happiness. Farewell.”
Khanakorn also added a postscript that a donation for his son’s scholarship is welcome by money transfer to his Siam Commercial Bank savings account Khanakorn Pianchana at account Number 714-236-9930.
The dead judge’s letter has stirred up Thai netizens and attracted broad criticism of the judicial system, again. Pro-democracy netizens are also expressing their deep sorrow and sympathy with him and his family while some government supporters have added their lukewarm condolences.
Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, from the governing Prachachart Party called for an investigation into his death yesterday maintaining that the case be handled “immediately and with transparency”.
“The government should also consider providing his family with financial aid as well as a pension package that is suitable for a judge who gave his life for the integrity of his career,”
Some responses uncluded the phrases… “return justice to the judge” and “return justice to the people”.
After Khanakorn’s first suicide attempt last year, Yala’s senior judge identified by Khanakorn denied interfering with the judge’s verdict. At the time the case related to national security matter involving a law enforcement agency fighting insurgency in the deep South.
Khanakorn’s verdict acquitted those who were charged by the authorities. The case sparked an intense political debate with some blaming Khanakorn for making political points while pro-democracy activists demanded reform of the judicial system.
Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, the former secretary-general of the Future Forward Party, posted his response on Saturday…
“Khanakorn is not a criminal, he is a judge who tried to uphold justice. I would like to express my condolences to his family and his loved ones, hoping they will have the strength to bear this time of sadness and this unbearable incident.“
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Nation
