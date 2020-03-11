All arriving passengers now required to provide additional contact info | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
All arriving passengers now required to provide additional contact info
The Department of Disease Control plans to impose compulsory measures for all inbound arrivals, including notifying personal information and contact information such as mobile phone numbers and email addresses as part of steps to control the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The additional arrival formalities will start tomorrow and officials say the new personal information provided by inbound passengers will stay in the system for 14 days after their arrival at a Thai international airport.
TheNational Science and Technology Development Agency say that a new App will be able to be downloaded from tomorrow where passengers will be able to provide the additional information OR on the current TM8 form.
Officials are also urging inbound passengers to make sure they remain contactable for at least two weeks after the arrive in Thailand, wither through roaming with the international phone number or buying a Thai sim card when they arrive for 49 baht (other packages are available.
Yesterday Thai Airways announced additional measures for passengers flying to Thailand from South Korea, Italy and China, saying they now had to provide a valid health certificate, confirming they don’t have the Covid-19 virus, before they can get a boarding pass. Read more about that HERE.
A meeting was held yesterday between the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, the digital economy and society minister and representatives from the Immigration Police and the Department of Disease Control.
The new arrival procedures will likely add time to the usual immigration formalities although current arrival numbers at all airports have slumped to a fraction of the arrivals two months ago. The ministers collectively urged passengers to assist the Thai government ensure that they can keep track of tourist and visitors during their stay as additional precautions against the spread of the virus.
Buddhipongse Punnakanta, from the DES, says the government will ask for cooperation from all inbound tourists to provide personal data and contact details on immigration forms or via the downloaded application.
“Please do not call this a tracking system because the state will track them only when critical situations arise, when they need to be monitored to handle the outbreak.”
“Immigration officers will check the completeness of the personal data provided on the forms or the app before allowing travellers to pass the immigration counter.”
Currently inbound arrivals are averaging around 70,000 – 20,000 Thais and around 50,000 foreigners.
Paiboon Amonpinyokeat, a cyber legal expert, speaking to Bangkok Post, says the new measure does not violate privacy as it is in line with public health law because this is a serious epidemic and concerns public safety.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Three new coronavirus cases raises Thailand total to 53
The number of confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand has now reached 53 with 3 new cases announced yesterday. The Thai Ministry of Public Health announced that the new cases brought the Thai total to 53, with 33 patients already fully recovered. One person has died and the others remain in hospitals for treatment.
One of the new cases is a 41 year old woman, who hadn’t been travelling overseas but was in close contact with a Thai man, Thailand’s 45th case, who has already been treated at Bangkok’s Rajavithi Hospital.
The other two cases are a 46 year old Thai woman who has just returned from Italy. Her 47 year old husband did travel with her but fell sick last Saturday with a high fever and muscle aches.
He went to a hospital first, testing positive for coronavirus. His wife was then tested. Both had been in voluntary home quarantine. They are now receiving treatment in Nakhon Pathom province.
A total of 188 Thais, returning from working illegally in South Korea (the so-called ‘ghosts’), including 88 men and 100 women, are currently quarantined at the Sattahip naval base, south of Pattaya.
5 of the group are pregnant, 4 are children and 11 remain “unwell’.
Yesterday it was reported that the number of tourist arrivals fell 44.3% in February, compared to February 2019, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Visitors from China, Thailand’s largest market for tourists, tumbled 85.3%, according to the TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Thai Airways passengers, flying from ‘at risk’ destinations, now require health certificates
Thai Airways is now demanding passengers, departing on their planes from China, Italy and South Korea, to Thailand, provide the national airline with health certificates before they can receive their boarding passes. The announcement was the airlines’ latest reaction to the growing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.
Here’s The Thaiger’s daily Coronavirus update HERE.
The new compliance relates to Thai flights out of….
• Seoul and Busan in South Korea
• Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Shanghai in China
• Milan and Rome in Italy
The Thai Airways president Sumeth Damrongchaitham made the announcement last night. The Facebook post says that the passengers taking flights from those three “at risk” countries must present the health certificates to prove they “are free of the disease”.
Thai Airways’ staff have been instructed to issue boarding passes only to passengers with a valid and recent certificate.
“This was in compliance with an instruction from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: China stabilises, Asian markets recover slightly, Italy goes into ‘lockdown’
More than 4,000 people have now succumbed to the Covid-19 coronavirus as it continues spreading around the globe. As of 12pm today, 4,027 have died from the virus, there are 114,422 cases confirmed around the world and 64,081 people have fully recovered. Whilst most of the cases and deaths are still in mainland China but the numbers of new cases have dropped dramatically – only 19 in the past 24 hours. Compare this to the middle of January when there were around 2,000 new cases each day.
But the outbreak is reaching a critical phase in other parts of the world – Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Iran, South Korea and the US continue to show concerning growth in recent cases.
• This morning most of the markets around the Asia Pacific have edged higher after novel coronavirus fears and an oil price war sparked a market panic yesterday. Starting downunder, the Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is up 1.6%. It’s now trading nearly 19% below its most recent high, just under the 20% that defines a bear market. China’s Shanghai Composite was flat, remaining in negative territory.
South Korea’s Kospi Index was up 0.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 0.6% higher.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 has been the region’s worst performer today, though was last only down 0.5%. Japanese companies report they are also feeling financial pain. Nissan’s vehicle sales in China dropped 80% in February, year on year.
In the US, after initially falling after hours, Dow futures shot up 550 points, or 2.4%. The Dow ended yesterday with its biggest point drop in history, or 7.8%, its worst day since the 2008 financial crisis.
Around the world….
• The Singaporean government is now charging visitors for any coronavirus treatment, the city-state has confirmed three new imported infections, two of which were Indonesians. Indonesia reported its first virus case in early March and officially has only 19 infections compared to 160 in Singapore. Medical experts continue to question how many cases have gone undiagnosed in Indonesia, a country which has also benefitted from a lot of Chinese tourism.
Singapore’s new measures, official came into effect on March 7, when authorities said 2 “symptomatic Indonesian travellers” arrived in Singapore.
• Japan reports 26 additional coronavirus cases. Japan’s Health Ministry announced an additional 26 cases of the coronavirus. The additional cases bring the country’s total to over 1,210 confirmed cases.
• Vietnam confirms one new coronavirus case, bringing the country-wide total to 31. The new case is a 49 year old UK citizen who was on the same Vietnam Airlines’ flight with a previously confirmed patient flying from the UK to Vietnam on March 2. He is the eighth British national and the 10th foreign patient confirmed in Vietnam who was on board the same flight. Of the 31 patients in Vietnam, 16 have now been discharged.
• China has only reported 19 new cases in the past 24 hours, a drastic drop from the peak just a month or two ago. Yesterday was also the third straight day where there were no locally transmitted cases outside of Hubei province, the provincial origins of the virus at the end of December last year.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit healthcare workers, soldiers, police officers, health officials, volunteers, patients and residents in Wuhan today. It will be Xi’s first visit to the city since the coronavirus outbreak began. The visit will likely provide important propaganda value for the Chinese government.
• In South Korea the number of new cases per day continues to drop. The country’s health minister says he was “cautiously expecting we have passed the peak”.
• Europe is now facing a worsening outbreak. All of Italy’s 60 million residents are under a “viral quarantine” protocol meaning restricted movement, school closures, a ban on all public events, and suspended religious services including weddings and funerals. But flights and most public transport are still operating.
The drastic measure of a country-wide lockdown was taken in response to the Italian healthcare system overwhelmed by the flood of patients. Today Italy reports a total of 9,172 cases, overtaking South Korea and becoming the worst outbreak outside of China.
France Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium and Norway all have over 200 cases.
• The US now has at least 728 cases and 27 deaths, creating panic as the surge hits many states unprepared for the rise in new cases. Many states are declaring states of emergency, and even congressmen are self-quarantining after coming in contact with an infected patient in the past two weeks.
Schools across the US are beginning to close and moving to online classes. Large employers like Amazon are pushing workers out of their offices in virus-hit areas and asking them to work from home.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
ไวรัสโคโรน่าล่าสุด ตายแล้ว 1016 ศพ ติดเชื้อทะลุ 4.3 หมื่น แต่มีข่าวดี
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Three new coronavirus cases raises Thailand total to 53
Police intercept huge meth shipment and a tonne of marijuana
All arriving passengers now required to provide additional contact info
Chiang Mai gets world podium positions two days in a row, for air pollution
Thailand News Today, Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Thailand CP Group’s take over bid for Tesco Asia
Hotting up in northern Thailand
Thai Airways passengers, flying from ‘at risk’ destinations, now require health certificates
Coronavirus UPDATE: China stabilises, Asian markets recover slightly, Italy goes into ‘lockdown’
Cabinet meets today to discuss power costs stimulus
Frenchman found hanged at Patong hotel
Worst case scenario – Thailand loses 10 million tourists this year
Thai PM Prayut quashes 2,000 baht handout package
Thailand News Today, Monday, March 9, 2020
Kitten killer arrested in Chiang Mai
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thais returning from South Korea ignoring quarantine “recommendation”
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
- Coronavirus3 days ago
59 “little ghosts” quarantined at Chon Buri naval base
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
- Coronavirus4 days ago
21 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off California coast
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Two more Thai coronavirus patients recover, are discharged
- Coronavirus3 days ago
7 dead, dozens trapped in China quarantine hotel collapse
- Coronavirus3 days ago
80 Thai workers returning from South Korea escape airport, search underway