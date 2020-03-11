image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus

Three new coronavirus cases raises Thailand total to 53

The Thaiger

Published 

36 mins ago

 on 

Three new coronavirus cases raises Thailand total to 53 | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

The number of confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand has now reached 53 with 3 new cases announced yesterday. The Thai Ministry of Public Health announced that the new cases brought the Thai total to 53, with 33 patients already fully recovered. One person has died and the others remain in hospitals for treatment.

One of the new cases is a 41 year old woman, who hadn’t been travelling overseas but was in close contact with a Thai man, Thailand’s 45th case, who has already been treated at Bangkok’s Rajavithi Hospital.

The other two cases are a 46 year old Thai woman who has just returned from Italy. Her 47 year old husband did travel with her but fell sick last Saturday with a high fever and muscle aches.

He went to a hospital first, testing positive for coronavirus. His wife was then tested. Both had been in voluntary home quarantine. They are now receiving treatment in Nakhon Pathom province.

A total of 188 Thais, returning from working illegally in South Korea (the so-called ‘ghosts’), including 88 men and 100 women, are currently quarantined at the Sattahip naval base, south of Pattaya.

5 of the group are pregnant, 4 are children and 11 remain “unwell’.

Yesterday it was reported that the number of tourist arrivals fell 44.3% in February, compared to February 2019, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Visitors from China, Thailand’s largest market for tourists, tumbled 85.3%, according to the TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย20 hours ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand5 days ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย5 days ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย5 days ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย5 days ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 weeks ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป3 weeks ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

Trending