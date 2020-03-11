Three new coronavirus cases raises Thailand total to 53 | The Thaiger

The number of confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand has now reached 53 with 3 new cases announced yesterday. The Thai Ministry of Public Health announced that the new cases brought the Thai total to 53, with 33 patients already fully recovered. One person has died and the others remain in hospitals for treatment.

One of the new cases is a 41 year old woman, who hadn’t been travelling overseas but was in close contact with a Thai man, Thailand’s 45th case, who has already been treated at Bangkok’s Rajavithi Hospital.

The other two cases are a 46 year old Thai woman who has just returned from Italy. Her 47 year old husband did travel with her but fell sick last Saturday with a high fever and muscle aches.

He went to a hospital first, testing positive for coronavirus. His wife was then tested. Both had been in voluntary home quarantine. They are now receiving treatment in Nakhon Pathom province.

A total of 188 Thais, returning from working illegally in South Korea (the so-called ‘ghosts’), including 88 men and 100 women, are currently quarantined at the Sattahip naval base, south of Pattaya.

5 of the group are pregnant, 4 are children and 11 remain “unwell’.

Yesterday it was reported that the number of tourist arrivals fell 44.3% in February, compared to February 2019, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Visitors from China, Thailand’s largest market for tourists, tumbled 85.3%, according to the TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.