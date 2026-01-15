Nonthaburi police arrest Myanmar woman for teaching hairdressing

Photo via Thairath

Key insights from the news

  • A Myanmar woman, Nan Thu Thu Kwaw Oo, was arrested in Nonthaburi for allegedly running an unlicensed hairdressing school, violating Thai labor laws that restrict the profession to citizens.
  • The arrest occurred after immigration officers investigated video evidence of her teaching hairstyling in Bang Bua Thong, leading to a raid where she was found instructing four women and providing hair treatments.
  • Nan claimed she was unemployed and offered free lessons, but officials determined she had been working as a hairdresser for 3-4 months, earning about 8,000 baht monthly.
  • The women receiving training were not charged with any wrongdoing and were released, while Nan was taken for questioning and legal proceedings.

 

A Myanmar woman was arrested in Nonthaburi yesterday, January 14, for allegedly running an unlicensed hairdressing school for fellow Myanmar nationals in Bang Bua Thong, violating Thai labour laws that reserve the profession for citizens.

The arrest followed an investigation by Nonthaburi immigration officers after video evidence emerged showing the woman teaching hairstyling at a house in Bua Thong Village, Moo 6, Bang Rak Phatthana subdistrict.

Officials from immigration, the provincial employment office, and Bang Bua Thong district administration jointly conducted a raid at the property at around 1.30pm.

At the scene, officers found 36 year old Nan Thu Thu Kwaw Oo, a Myanmar national, teaching four Myanmar women how to cut and straighten hair. One additional Myanmar woman was also receiving hair treatment at the time.

Officers found that the woman had been working both as a hairdresser and as an instructor at the property. Both roles are classified as protected occupations under Thai labour law, and foreign nationals are not legally permitted to perform them.

Nan told authorities she was unemployed and had actually been offering free lessons to interested Myanmar women in the community, denying that the house was operating as a salon or formal training centre.

Related Articles

However, immigration officers said their investigation found that she had, in fact, been working as a hairdresser for about three to four months and had been earning roughly 8,000 baht per month.

Officials said there was no evidence of wrongdoing by the women receiving training or services, and they were released without charges.

Thairath reported that Nan was taken to the Nonthaburi Immigration Office for questioning before being transferred to Bang Bua Thong Police Station for legal proceedings.

In similar news, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and Crime Suppression Division (CSD) arrested a Myanmar woman for her involvement in running an illegal online gambling operation in Thailand.

Myanmar Woman Arrested for Unlicensed Hairdressing School
Nonthaburi police arrest Myanmar woman for teaching hairdressing

