Justice minister orders probe in prison deaths | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Justice minister orders probe in prison deaths
An investigation is now proceeding into the deaths of four inmates at the Phitsanulok Provincial Prison who died with “extremely low potassium and high levels of thyroid hormone in their blood”, more commonly thought to be food poisoning.
The Thai Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, who ordered the probe, says he suspects prison administrators were inadvertently, or possibly even deliberately, negligent. He says he’ll take legal action against anyone found at fault, to seek compensation for the families.
Doctors say the four inmates, who died between December 29 and January 4, had elevated levels of thyroid hormone, which led to fatal complications. Hundreds more inmates at the prison have shown similar symptoms, prompting a medical team to conduct blood tests on 3,500 prisoners.
Twenty four inmates with severe symptoms were sent for treatment to two local hospitals, according to provincial health chief Piya Sirilak. Another 690 with high thyroid hormone levels are now under medical surveillance. Authorities believe the thyroid dysfunction might be the result of eating meat tainted with a thyroid hormone, but say test results will take a few weeks.
The family of one of the dead, a 27 year old who was convicted of a drug offence, are petitioning Minister Somsak for a clear answer about his death. They insist their relative was a sportsman and in good health, with no previous chronic ailments. They were unable to speculate that his health deteriorated in prison due to malnutrition. He was to be released on January 30.
Corrections Department director-general Narat Sawettanan visited the prison on Monday and declared the problem “under control.”
“Conditions should return to normal in seven days.”
He says if it’s confirmed that prison food led to, or even contributed to the deaths, he’ll take disciplinary action. Phitsanulok Prison has more than 3,000 inmates and only 120 guards and 2 nurses. Narat pledges to provide more manpower “until the matter is resolved and the population is restored to health.”
As for adding more doctors and nurses, he says there’s simply not enough manpower, considering the number of inmates. Narat points out that funding has recently been approved for a second hospital for the Corrections Department, which might increase the number of available doctors and nurses, but he isn’t sure it will be enough.
Narat claims he reprimanded administrators for not sending the four ailing inmates for treatment sooner. All four men died whilst sleeping in their cells, each of which holds 50-100 prisoners. CCTV footage showed no hint of foul play. Narat told reporters he’s waiting for the department’s inspector-general to report on the quality of the food at the prison.
SOURCE: Thailand Today
PHOTO: 77kaoded.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
Locals protest for closure of Ayutthaya smelting plant
Residents in the central Thai province of Ayutthaya are protesting to demand the closure of a smelting plant which they claim is threatening the environment and their health. More than 200 people took to the streets this week to protest the failure of the CP Industry Company, which operates the scrap metal processing plant, and to honour promises to address the issue.
The issue dates back to 2014, when residents sued the Ayutthaya provincial government and five officials for allowing the company to endanger the environment and their health. They took their case all the way to the Central Administrative Court.
In September 2018 that court withdrew the smelter’s license, which would have allowed the company to perform smelting and separation of electronic waste. CP Industry Company successfully appealed the court order, claiming it was bringing in equipment to eliminate the stench and hazardous effects within eight months.
But disaffected residents have demanded that the company’s license be completely withdrawn.
Activist Srisuwan Janya, dubbed “Thailand’s Complainer-In-Chief” by local media, made an appearance at the protest and vowed to take the case to the Administrative Court to demand suspension of the recycling operations.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
Prison sends 24 inmates for treatment after “mystery deaths”
PHOTO: Longdo Map
Following the deaths of four prisoners over the New Year break, the Phitsanulok Provincial Prison has sent another 24 inmates for treatment. All 24 were found to have high levels of “thyroid hormones and rapid heart rates”. Officials originally reported that the four dead prisoners had shown “symptoms related to food poisoning, such as numbness in the limbs caused by low potassium”.
The chief of Phitsanulok Provincial Health Office, Piya Siriluck, says his medical team found that, of about 3,000 inmates, 690 had high thyroid levels and low potassium, 24 of whom have severe symptoms, including numbness, muscle weakness and heart rates of up 140 beats per minute, symptoms usually associated with food poisoning. These inmates have been admitted to hospital, according to the Bangkok Post.
The health office officials divided the inmates into two groups according to their condition.
“One showed only minor symptoms and relatively fast heartbeats, while the other comprised emergency cases, with excessively fast pulse rates reaching 140 beats a minute.”
One of the four dead died of a high thyroid hormone level, while the causes of the other deaths has yet to be determined, according to Piya. He speculated that the high thyroid levels might have come from tainted food.
Naras Savestanan, the Director-general of the Corrections Department, agrees that the inmates suffered from hyperthyroidism from contaminated food, but claimed two of the prisoners died from heart disease.
He instructed the prison to check its hygiene and cooking equipment.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
Mystery Phitsanulok prisoner deaths to be investigated
PHOTO: Mishvo in Motion
An investigation has been launched into the deaths of four prisoners in the northern province of Phitsanulok over the New Year holiday break. A spokesman says that The Thai Corrections Department has created a panel to investigate the deaths, which happened in close succession.
Officials say the four prisoners showed symptoms related to food poisoning, such as numbness in the limbs caused by low potassium.
Pol Colonel Naras Savestanan, the department’s director-general, says that, following the incident, the department sent the director of the Medical Service Division, with assistance from the director of the Bureau of Epidemiology under the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health to investigate the cause of the deaths at Wangthong Hospital.
When autopsy reports are available, the panel will examine the results as well as the delivery and handling of food at prisons specifically, and in general. They will then focus on the Phitsanulok jail to determine whether the process was any different, complete, transparent and met established standards.
This from Rattakrit Jaijing, the chief inspector of the department.
A police spokesman, commenting on the matter, says food suppliers to Thai prisons are chosen based on Finance Ministry regulations, and so food quality shouldn’t be an issue.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 ways to save our water
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
Thai Immigration Chief softens stance on tourist and expat visas
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
Bangkok less popular, Taipei heads the list – World’s favourite city for expats
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc
Thailand Yacht Show 2020 opens in Phuket
Former immigration supremo says gunshots linked to airport biometrics project
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
Two new SV 14 boats donated to Disabled Sailing Thailand in Phuket
Cabinet threatens to open up fishing labour to migrant workers
Justice minister orders probe in prison deaths
“Dr. Ganja” is helping promote medical marijuana in Thailand
“Chinese pneumonia” detected at Chiang Mai airport
Young men busted selling drugs online in Phuket, Phang Nga from their Twitter account
Surachat claims shots at his car were related to a 2 billion baht Immigration purchase
Bank rolls over after security footage captures employee stealing money
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Police and sniffer dogs search for 18 Rohingya who escaped from southern detention centre
“Run Against Dictatorship” events blocked in two Thai provinces
71 year old ‘Robin Hood’ pensioner arrested over three year overstay
ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23
ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก
ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.)
7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก
ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้
สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย
มินามิโนะสตาร์ทโตะ! ไฮไลท์เอฟเอคัพ ลิเวอร์พูล 1-0 เอฟเวอร์ตัน – โจนส์ ปั่นชัย
เละไม่เป็นท่า! แฟนบอลสุดปั่นรวมไฮไลท์ แม็คไกวร์ ในเกม แมนยู พ่าย อาร์เซนอล
ไฟยังแรง ! เสี่ยหมู รูนีย์ ประเดิมสนามพา ดาร์บี้ เก็บชัยพร้อมทำแอสซิสต์ (มีคลิป)
ช็อก แมวน้ำหัวติดท่อตายต่อหน้าเด็ก เพื่อนแมวน้ำว่ายช่วยอย่างไร้ความหวัง
วราวุธโต้ ไม่ได้บังคับโทรทัศน์เบลอถุงพลาสติก
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
Trending
- Expats1 day ago
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
- Business3 days ago
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
- Bangkok3 days ago
Seawater v Freshwater in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River. The seawater is winning.
- Environment3 days ago
Keeping Thailand’s taps from running dry
- Thailand3 days ago
AOT sets up checkpoints to check passengers from Wuhan, China for virus
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya pussy rescued after impaling itself on metal fence
- Business2 days ago
Doctors, teachers and WHAT?#! Thai kids career choices 2020
- Pattaya3 days ago
Russian couple apologise for having sex on Pattaya beach, but…