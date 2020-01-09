“Dr. Ganja” is helping promote medical marijuana in Thailand | The Thaiger

Politics
“Dr. Ganja” is helping promote medical marijuana in Thailand
The Thai health ministry has come up with a plush toy character to encourage children to better understand Thailand’s current stance on marijuana and cannabis, now championed by the Health Minister as a new agricultural industry in Thailand.
Yes, that’s a photo of the Thai PM holding a toy Dr Ganja doll which will be used to promote marijuana and cannabis education to Thai kids and the wider public.
Thailand’s medical marijuana industry is set to become a 660 million US$ (around 20 billion baht) business by 2024, and the Thai Health Ministry is introducing its new mascot “Dr. Ganja”, a green plush toy to help educate the public about the benefits of medical cannabis.
Dr. Ganja is, apparently, meant to reflect Thailand’s growing acceptance of cannabis and marijuana for medical purposes.
Although Thailand began allowing the medical use of cannabis products last year, the plant has not yet been decriminalised, and possession and trafficking can still lead to prison terms and fines.
But Thailand’s Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul is championing cannabis as a cash crop for Thai farmers and wants to create cannabis plantations and processing facilities, and to promote local hospitals to become pioneers of medical cannabis.
Anutin is even openly canvassing the legalising of recreational marijuana, a major reversal of the government’s stance just a year ago.
Anutin Charnvirakul’s Bhumjaithai party is a vital key to the coalition’s cling to power and his stance on marijuana and cannabis, whilst contrary to the conservative views of Phalang Pracharat Party and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, is being tolerated for the sake of stability of the coalition.
This week the government opened Thailand’s first medical marijuana clinic, offering free cannabinoid oil and care to patients with a particular list of ailments, believed suitable for treatment with cannabinoid products. Hundreds of patients visited the clinic on the first day and thousands more have expressed interest through the clinic’s mobile app.
Community groups in the northeastern Buriram province are being encouraged to grow and cultivate medical grade cannabis to be delivered to a state-owned hospital. This is part of Anutin’s “Buriram Model,” intended as a prototype for cooperatives between farmers and medical institutions.
The Thai government has invested 100 million baht (3.3 million dollars) in the first indoor growing facility which opened last year, with a plan to produce one million bottles of cannabis oil by February 2020.
“Thailand has shown itself to be a leader of legislative drug reform among Asian nations. Especially in relation to medical cannabis,” according marijuana market researchers Prohibition Partners.
“This is likely to be the case with recreational cannabis also, particularly if there remains strong political will to do so.”
“Run Against Dictatorship” events blocked in two Thai provinces
This Sunday’s planned “Run Against Dictatorship” anti-government protest event in Bangkok has spawned copycat campaigns across Thailand, which have now been prohibited in at least two provinces. Organisers of the Bangkok event have tried to clarify that they are not involved with the planning for any runs planned elsewhere in the country.
The campaign’s Thai name, “Wing Lai Lung” (วิ่งไล่ลุง) literally means “Run to Oust the Uncle,” a reference to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s nickname, “Uncle Tu.” The organisers of the Bangkok event even cheekily sent an official invitation to the Thai PM to join them in the run.
But now authorities in the northeastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, and Phayao are refusing to allow local versions. The north east is a hot bed of anti-government sentiment and its rural residents were reliable supporters for Shinawatra and Pheu Thai governments in the past.
Chatchai Kaewkhampod, an organiser of the Ubon Ratchathani campaign, says police told him on Monday that provincial authorities had disapproved of the run, citing security and traffic concerns. Police also claimed the run would obstruct worshippers offering alms to monks at the Thung Sri Muang temple.
Thung Sri Muang is a municipal park and one of the locations along the planned route for the run.
Chatchai, an opposition candidate in the parliament under the Future Forward Party’s banner, said the Ubon Ratchathani run would go ahead since he hadn’t yet received any specific prohibition. The FFP has forbidden members to take part in organising the run, but is allowing them to join in the run if they wish.
A spokesman for the Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee, says organisers of the copycat events are being pressured by authorities to not organise the events.
Rangsiman Rome, a party-list MP of FFP, says the Bangkok event has been approved and runs in other provinces should be no different.
Meanwhile, police in the Phayao province, just south of Chiang Rai, have rejected a request by local university students to organise a local “Run to Oust Uncle” event, saying the request “lacked the necessary details for approval”.
The application to run the event caused a school in Phayao to move its planned mini-marathon event forward from Sunday to this Saturday, fearing it might be dragged into politics if held on the same day.
“The mini-marathon of Chiang Kham Wittayakhom School is intended only to promote exercise and unity in the community. It will not be used as a political tool by others,” said a note from the school’s director.
Thai PM Prayut’s father has died
It is with great sadness that The Thaiger announces the death of Colonel Prapat Chan-o-cha, the father of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Col. Prapat was being treated at Sriraj Hospital after a stroke. He was 97.
A source close to the family said Prapat had shown symptoms of dementia for some time. He was pronounced dead shortly after 11:20.
There will be a royally sponsored bathing rite at Wat Sommanat in Bangkok at 5pm on Wednesday. Guests are requested not to bring wreaths.
PM empowers embassy to evacuate Thais from Iran
The Thai PM, who also acts as the defence minister, has given Royal Thai Embassy officials in Iran the authority to evacuate Thai citizens if it becomes necessary due to rising tensions in the region. This follows the US airstrike that killed a revered Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani last week.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has procedures in place to deal with such situations, but urged officials and Thai labourers to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice if deemed necessary. He has authorised a chartered flight or the use of military aircraft in the event of an emergency, and ordered concerned officers to closely follow the situation, citing possible ripple effects such as a surge in fuel or power costs.
The labour minister has also instructed attachés in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to provide assistance, including possible evacuation, to Thai citizens and to monitor the situation in Iran and the UAE. He said that, in accordance with Thai labour law, the Department of Employment has a fund for such events.
There are currently only 257 Thai workers in Iran and 25 in Iraq, working mainly as technicians, chefs, masseuses, welders, and fishermen.
