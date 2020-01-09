Cabinet threatens to open up fishing labour to migrant workers | The Thaiger

Economy
Cabinet threatens to open up fishing labour to migrant workers
Fisherman from 22 of Thailand’s 76 provinces are demanding the government solve the labour problem in the fisheries’ industry. The government, in turn, is threatening to invoke Article 83 of the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries, which would essentially allow immigrant labour in the sector.
The relevant committee in the House proposes opening two registration periods for migrant workers, the first from January to March, another from July to September.Applicants would have to hold valid passports or official travel documents,
The Thai Immigrant Employment Management Policy Committee is expected to submit its proposal for Cabinet approval.
Thailand has one of the world’s largest fishing industries and seafood products generate massive export revenue annually. A labour shortage in the industry has been a perennial andpressing issue, but Thais tend to shun the labour-intensive occupation, creating a vacuum which migrant labour can help fill. There have also been accusations of maltreatment and even allegations of slavery in the industry until an industry ‘clean up’ over the past four years.
SOURCE: thainews.prd.go.th
Business
Two out of three CEOs say the 2020 Thai economy will not improve – Survey
Many CEOs, based in Thailand, don’t expect Thailand’s economy to improve during 2020. Many surveyed cited global economic uncertainties, according to the “CEO Survey” of 100 individuals. The survey was conducted by Krungthep Thurakit newspaper a month ago.
Around 68.4% of the respondents didn’t expect the economy to improve this year, while 31.6% were saying that the economy would fare better this year. In other words, the pessimism vastly outweighs the optimism for the next 12 months by a factor of more than 2:1.
Of those who did not expect an improvement, 29.6% said the economy was expected to slow down, while 25.5% expected the economy to flatline. Meanwhile, 40.2% of the respondents said that digital disruption would pose more business challenges over the next 12 months this year.
Of the total, 81.6% said they would go ahead with business plans while 51.5% would focus on developing business platforms for new revenue sources.
For Q3 and 4 last year the Thai stock exchange revealed listed company executives in a CEO Survey, called Economic Outlook, predicted that the Thai economy in the second half of 2019 would grow. With sentiment down from the previous survey, it expected that in the year 2019, the Thai economy will grow in the range of 2% to 3%
They predicted the Thai economy in the second half of 2019 would be strongly supported by domestic factors, both fiscal policy and government spending, better Thai political stability, and tourism.
SOURCE: The Nation
Economy
South East Asian stocks fall as Mideast tensions soar
Renewed tensions in the Middle East continued to roil stock markets worldwide today. Thai stocks had their biggest fall since December 16 this morning as with Kasikornbank and Airports of Thailand losing 3.6% and 1.7% respectively.
At 11.40 this morning the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s index was down 0.87%.
• Oil prices shot 2% higher and Brent Crude rose to over $70 a barrel after the US President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Iraq and retaliate against Iran if it strikes back after the assassination of its top army commander.
• The Philippine stock market fell more than 1% as soaring oil prices stoked fears of inflationary pressure. The Philippines imports all of its oil. Other south east Asian markets were also in the red due to heightened Middle East tensions. Real estate firm SM Prime Holdings shed 1.3%, while lender BDO Unibank lost 1.1%.
• Malaysian shares shed 0.9% as banking and consumer stocks weighed. Malayan Banking fell 0.9% and Sime Darby Plantations 1.6%.
• Indonesian equities fell as much as 1.1%, their biggest intraday fall in over a month. Financials and consumer firms were the biggest drags, with Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia losing 1% and 1.1%, while Unilever Indonesia shed 1.2%.
• Singapore heavyweights United Overseas Bank and Jardine Strategic Holdings were down 0.8% and 1.2%, respectively.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
US manufacturing activity falls to lowest level in a decade
PHOTO: teletrader.com
“The data show American factories remain plagued by pullbacks in business investment at home, softer demand throughout the world and, until recently, an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China.”
US manufacturing had a tumultuous year in 2019 with the weakest monthly performance for a decade, with orders shrinking and factories continuing to roll back production. The closure of the Boeing 373 Max production line in early December was a final punctuation mark in a poor performing year (although largely un-related to the US manufacturing sectors’ problems).
Stocks and Treasury yields, already posting lower after a US airstrike killed one of Iran’s most powerful military leaders, extended declines following the report. The Institute for Supply Management’s purchasing managers’ index fell to 47.2 in December from 48.1, the fifth straight month of contraction
It was the Index’s worst reading since June 2009, marking the eighth decline in the last nine months. Any readings below ’50’ indicate activity is shrinking.
Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM’s manufacturing survey committee says that trade issues remain an issue for supply managers.
“I think that unplanned factory closures and extended holiday periods had a part to play on the production side and likely the employment side. Fifteen of the 18 manufacturing industries reported contraction in December, led by apparel and wood products.
The US’s two most-watched manufacturing surveys pointed in different directions in the November figures underscoring disagreement among economists and investors on which index offers a more accurate picture of the sector.
The ISM index averaged a reading of 51.2 for all of 2019, but it was also the lowest in a decade. That’s down 7.6 points from 2018’s average, the steepest drop since 2001. But the two indexes agreed that December was a poor month for the sector.
A partial trade deal between China and the US was announced on December 13. US President Donald Trump says he will sign it on January 15.
“While a thawing in trade relations (with China) could help, factories still face the repercussions of policy uncertainty, a weak corporate investment climate and a step down in global growth that will have a lingering impact on factory decisions in 2020.”
Back to Boeing, the US aircraft manufacturer has told its suppliers to suspend parts shipments starting in mid-January following the grounding of the aircraft and ceasing of production. Boeing’s problems will probably be a drag on manufacturing for the next four to six months (assuming the US FAA gives the 737 Max a go ahead to take to the skies again).
The imports gauge contracted for the eighth time in nine months and the export gauge dipped further below the line between expansion and contraction.
SOURCES: The Nation | Bloomberg
