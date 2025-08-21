Phuket inmates trained to save lives behind bars

Training boosts emergency care skills while promoting dignity and health inside prison walls

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal22 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
Prisoners in Phuket are learning how to save lives, starting with each other.

Phuket Provincial Prison hosted a life-saving training event yesterday, August 20, under the Department of Corrections’ Sharing Happiness project, aiming to equip inmates and officers with emergency response skills in CPR, defibrillator use, and choking assistance.

The training was formally launched at 1pm yesterday, where Air Chief Marshal Subin Chiwpreecha, Senior Palace Officer, presented the royally bestowed Dhammanava Palace book before the portrait of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua in honour of the initiative.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannara presided over the ceremony, joined by a line-up of provincial leaders and public health officials. These included Phuket Provincial Prison Commander Parinya Srithanyakaew, Phuket Provincial Justice Office Director Wichian Chaisorn, and Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Weerasak Lorthongkam, among others.

“This training aims to enhance knowledge and basic life-saving skills, including CPR, the use of an AED, and helping patients who are choking.

“It prepares participants to respond to emergencies quickly and safely, reducing the risk of death among inmates.”

Governor Sophon said that the activity also supports the Rajadhipakarn Pan Suk project, which promotes health, dignity, and equality among inmates.

According to Commander Parinya, 60 participants joined the course, including 50 public health volunteer inmates and 10 prison officers.

Training support was provided by medical professionals from the Royal Volunteer Command Centre, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, Thalang Hospital, and other local health agencies, reported The Phuket News.

“This marks an important step in improving the skills of prison staff and volunteers. It ensures they can provide emergency care in prisons as part of a comprehensive, sustainable approach to inmate health.”

The Corrections Department continues to promote rehabilitation and humanitarian initiatives like this, showing a shift from traditional incarceration to reform-focused care.

This programme not only enhances emergency preparedness inside prison walls but also reinforces the human dignity of those behind bars, one breath, one heartbeat at a time.

