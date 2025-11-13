Former police arrested over 2021 Taiwanese kidnap and extortion case

Ex-officer insists on his innocence and vows to investigate into who orchestrated his arrest

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2025, 5:44 PM
Photo via Matichon

A former Thai police officer accused government officials and the Royal Thai Police (RTP) of betraying him after he was arrested today, November 13, over the alleged kidnapping and extortion of a Taiwanese businessman in 2021.

Officers from Thong Lo Police Station arrested the former Special Branch Bureau officer, Santhana Prayoonrat, at his accommodation in Bangkok this afternoon. The arrest followed allegations of his involvement in the kidnap for ransom case in March 2021.

In this case, the Taiwanese victim was abducted from a hotel in Thong Lo and extorted for 93 million baht. Police investigations indicated that Santhana was involved.

In August of the same year, Santhana accompanied one of the suspects to surrender to the police but continued to insist on his innocence.

Santhana admitted that he and the Taiwanese national had previously operated a business together, but the foreign man allegedly defrauded him of an investment. He claimed to have sought repayment, which the Taiwanese man refused.

Ex-police denies kidnapping Taiwanese
Photo via Matichon

Santhana maintained that he had never planned the kidnapping or extortion, nor had he instructed anyone to commit the crime.

Channel 7 reported that Santhana failed to appear in court as scheduled, prompting Thong Lo Police Station officers to seek arrest warrants for him and seven other suspects from the Bangkok South Criminal Court. Officers managed to apprehend four of the eight wanted suspects today.

In an interview at the police station, Santhana accused relevant police officers and politicians of treating him unfairly.

Former Thai police arrested for kidnap of Taiwanese businessman in 2021
Photo via Amarin TV

He claimed he was betrayed by political parties and the RTP, noting that the case has been ongoing for four years despite his cooperation. He insisted that he had complied with all police inquiries.

Santhana said he had acknowledged the arrest warrant issued on November 10 and had not attempted to flee. He questioned why such a large police team had to raid his residence, suggesting officers could have simply called him to appear at the station.

He added that he was not worried about the arrest and intended to seek bail, and that he would investigate who was behind the operation.

Santhana Prayoonrat arrested in Bangkok
Photo via Matichon

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2025, 5:44 PM
