Phuket deputy mayor jailed for corruption, 4 others appeal verdict

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A corruption scandal in Phuket continues to unfold as Deputy Mayor Thaworn Chirapattanasophon faces a four-year jail sentence for his alleged involvement in a botched construction project.

The case, which has caught the attention of both local and national authorities, centres around the Bang Yai Canal construction project that was never completed according to the contract. Despite this, an extension was reportedly approved without proper justification, causing significant damage to the government.

Suwat Saowaran, Chief of the National Anti-Corruption Commission Phuket (NACC Phuket), was notably reluctant to answer questions about the case during a recent press conference held yesterday, June 24, where NACC Region 8 Assistant Secretary-General Suchart Kruakitanon provided a summary of the commission’s third-quarter activities for fiscal year 2025.

During the press conference, Suchart confirmed that Thaworn had been sentenced to four years in jail for corruption in connection with the failed construction project. However, he failed to provide any further details on the case or the other four people who were also found guilty of corruption, including Phuket’s Chief Administrative Officer, Thawatchai Thongmang, and Director of the Phuket City Municipality Engineering Department, Kriangsak Chuchatphong.

They have all filed appeals against the initial guilty verdicts, and their legal status remains uncertain while the appeals are being heard in court.

Photo of Thaworn Chirapattanasophon

Suwat confirmed that the NACC had indicted Thaworn and his colleagues under Sections 151 and 157 of the Criminal Code, accusing them of approving the project extension without legal grounds, resulting in state damage.

“The investigation found that the project was not completed as agreed, but an extension was granted without reasonable cause. We took legal action against the accused for acting unlawfully and failing to adhere to proper procedures.”

When pressed about the delay in reporting the sentencing, Suwat explained that the NACC follows a policy of holding quarterly press conferences, during which only major cases are highlighted. He noted that although the case against Thaworn was decided in September 2022, it was only now being discussed due to its importance within the current quarterly review.

Despite the four-year sentence, questions remain about Thaworn’s potential for probation, as is typical in Thai courts for those who plead guilty. Suwat declined to comment on whether Thaworn’s sentence was halved or if probation would be granted, leaving much of the public’s curiosity unanswered, reported The Phuket News.

The corruption scandal has rocked Phuket’s local government, with many wondering whether these convictions will spark a broader crackdown on corruption within the city’s municipal structures.

