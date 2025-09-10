Thaksin begins 1 year sentence at Bangkok’s Klong Prem Prison

Officials confirm transfer and completion of standard prison admission procedures

Photo courtesy of ABC News

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has officially begun serving his one-year prison sentence at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok following a Supreme Court ruling.

The 76 year old billionaire was initially committed to Bangkok Remand Prison in Chatuchak district before his transfer.

Yesterday evening, September 9, Thaksin was moved to Klong Prem after completing admission procedures at the remand facility. These protocols included identity verification, health checks, a thorough search, and registration of his personal belongings.

During his time at Bangkok Remand Prison, Thaksin underwent an inmate classification process to determine his housing and custody level. By 5.30pm, he was escorted to Klong Prem Central Prison, in line with the Department of Corrections’ standard procedures for inmates of different categories.

Photo courtesy of Inquirer.net

The transfer marks the start of Thaksin’s sentence, which was reduced to one year through royal clemency. Following the court ruling, Thaksin publicly expressed his acceptance of the decision. On social media, he thanked His Majesty the King for the royal generosity that shortened his sentence, stating his commitment to complying with all legal requirements during his time in prison.

Thaksin’s imprisonment comes after a long legal process that drew national and international attention. He previously returned to Thailand in 2023 after more than 15 years in self-imposed exile, facing multiple convictions related to abuse of power and conflict of interest during his premiership.

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Officials emphasised that Thaksin’s transfer and classification followed strict Department of Corrections protocols to ensure the safety and security of both the former prime minister and the prison staff, reported Bangkok Post.

The prison also implements standard health checks and monitoring procedures for all inmates.

Public reaction to Thaksin’s imprisonment remains divided, reflecting the complex legacy of his tenure as prime minister. While some citizens view the sentence as a measure of accountability, others have expressed concern about his treatment and the broader political implications.

