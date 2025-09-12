Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown

Carrier set to add jets and launch routes amid industry challenges

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal30 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025
62 2 minutes read
Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of aeroLOPA

Thai Lion Air is expanding its fleet and launching new routes as it targets high-demand destinations, despite a drop in international tourist arrivals.

The budget carrier plans to add at least two Boeing 737 jets to its fleet this year, focusing on high-demand routes such as China and Japan, despite revising its earlier goal of operating 40 aircraft. The adjustment reflects a dip in international arrivals, particularly from China.

Thai Lion Air CEO Aswin Yangkirativorn confirmed the move while expressing cautious optimism about the recovery of Thai tourism.

“We’re still optimistic that Thai tourism will eventually improve. We adjusted our fleet expansion based on overall tourism growth.”

Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown | News by Thaiger
Photo of Aswin Yangkirativorn courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s tourism industry has been hit hard this year, with a year-on-year drop of over 7% in foreign arrivals. Despite the slump, China remains the largest inbound market.

Thai Lion Air currently operates a fleet of 30 single-aisle Boeing 737s—21 B737-800s and nine B737-900ERs. By the end of the year, it expects to add at least two more B737-900 aircraft, with a further four to five scheduled for next year.

In the fourth quarter, the airline will launch four new international routes: Bangkok-Hokkaido via Kaohsiung, Bangkok-Osaka via Taipei, Bangkok-Chongqing, and Bangkok-Tianjin.

Related Articles

Domestically, capacity will also be ramped up, and additional services are planned for Delhi and South Korea.

Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown | News by Thaiger
Photo of Nuntaporn Komonsittivate courtesy of Infoquest

Nuntaporn Komonsittivate, Thai Lion Air’s head of commercial, revealed the airline aims to operate flights to 10 Chinese cities, eight in India, and five in Japan, along with 17 domestic routes by the end of the year.

She noted a shift in travel behaviour, with Thai nationals now making up 50% of passengers on Chinese routes, up from just 30% before the pandemic.

With a projected fleet of 32 aircraft, the airline handles 7 to 8 million passengers this year, up from 4 to 5 million in 2024, but still short of the pre-pandemic figure of over 10 million, according to Bangkok Post.

Thai Lion Air will continue to use only Boeing aircraft and has no plans to acquire wide-body models like the Airbus A330. Nuntaporn said destinations such as Japan remain viable with narrow-body planes.

Despite expansions by several Thai carriers, she does not expect a major fare war in the fourth quarter, noting airlines are now prioritising service quality and punctuality.

Latest Thailand News
Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm

39 seconds ago
Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown

30 minutes ago
Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire

55 minutes ago
Former Bangkok governor sworn in as new party-list MP | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former Bangkok governor sworn in as new party-list MP

1 hour ago
U-turn project slashes road deaths to zero in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

U-turn project slashes road deaths to zero in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thailand on flood alert as monsoon brings heavy downpours | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand on flood alert as monsoon brings heavy downpours

4 hours ago
Thai man slams restaurant for blending green chicken curry in smoothie | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man slams restaurant for blending green chicken curry in smoothie

17 hours ago
Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Karon Beach

17 hours ago
Thai municipality official dies in road collapse in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai municipality official dies in road collapse in Chiang Mai

18 hours ago
Autopsy: Bangkok zookeeper suffered broken neck in lion mauling (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Autopsy: Bangkok zookeeper suffered broken neck in lion mauling (video)

18 hours ago
Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush

19 hours ago
Bangkok bar security guard accused of sexually assaulting drunk woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok bar security guard accused of sexually assaulting drunk woman

19 hours ago
Thailand lifts afternoon booze ban to boost restaurants | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand lifts afternoon booze ban to boost restaurants

19 hours ago
Indian man caught masturbating in front of Thai woman in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian man caught masturbating in front of Thai woman in Phuket

20 hours ago
Thai serial burglar arrested behind 50 million baht theft cases nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai serial burglar arrested behind 50 million baht theft cases nationwide

20 hours ago
Safari World shuts lion zone after deadly keeper mauling (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Safari World shuts lion zone after deadly keeper mauling (video)

21 hours ago
Patong cops save stranded driver who ran out of petrol | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong cops save stranded driver who ran out of petrol

22 hours ago
Russian man reunited with lost bag after Phuket beach wave mishap | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man reunited with lost bag after Phuket beach wave mishap

22 hours ago
British tourist left bleeding after Pattaya bust-up with pal | Thaiger Pattaya News

British tourist left bleeding after Pattaya bust-up with pal

23 hours ago
Thai man arrested after murdering neighbour over sexual harassment dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested after murdering neighbour over sexual harassment dispute

23 hours ago
1 in 3 Thai teens exposed to online sexual content, study finds | Thaiger Thailand News

1 in 3 Thai teens exposed to online sexual content, study finds

24 hours ago
ICONSIAM welcomes Heyone for &#8216;Heyday Playland&#8217; featuring largest art toy pop-up in Thailand | Thaiger Events

ICONSIAM welcomes Heyone for ‘Heyday Playland’ featuring largest art toy pop-up in Thailand

1 day ago
Pattaya flat gutted after rice cooker triggers fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya flat gutted after rice cooker triggers fire

1 day ago
Thai monk crashes and kills old woman in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk crashes and kills old woman in Buriram

1 day ago
Thailand blasted for weak laws as domestic violence surges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand blasted for weak laws as domestic violence surges

1 day ago
Aviation NewsBusiness NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal30 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025
62 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.