Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown

Thai Lion Air is expanding its fleet and launching new routes as it targets high-demand destinations, despite a drop in international tourist arrivals.

The budget carrier plans to add at least two Boeing 737 jets to its fleet this year, focusing on high-demand routes such as China and Japan, despite revising its earlier goal of operating 40 aircraft. The adjustment reflects a dip in international arrivals, particularly from China.

Thai Lion Air CEO Aswin Yangkirativorn confirmed the move while expressing cautious optimism about the recovery of Thai tourism.

“We’re still optimistic that Thai tourism will eventually improve. We adjusted our fleet expansion based on overall tourism growth.”

Thailand’s tourism industry has been hit hard this year, with a year-on-year drop of over 7% in foreign arrivals. Despite the slump, China remains the largest inbound market.

Thai Lion Air currently operates a fleet of 30 single-aisle Boeing 737s—21 B737-800s and nine B737-900ERs. By the end of the year, it expects to add at least two more B737-900 aircraft, with a further four to five scheduled for next year.

In the fourth quarter, the airline will launch four new international routes: Bangkok-Hokkaido via Kaohsiung, Bangkok-Osaka via Taipei, Bangkok-Chongqing, and Bangkok-Tianjin.

Domestically, capacity will also be ramped up, and additional services are planned for Delhi and South Korea.

Nuntaporn Komonsittivate, Thai Lion Air’s head of commercial, revealed the airline aims to operate flights to 10 Chinese cities, eight in India, and five in Japan, along with 17 domestic routes by the end of the year.

She noted a shift in travel behaviour, with Thai nationals now making up 50% of passengers on Chinese routes, up from just 30% before the pandemic.

With a projected fleet of 32 aircraft, the airline handles 7 to 8 million passengers this year, up from 4 to 5 million in 2024, but still short of the pre-pandemic figure of over 10 million, according to Bangkok Post.

Thai Lion Air will continue to use only Boeing aircraft and has no plans to acquire wide-body models like the Airbus A330. Nuntaporn said destinations such as Japan remain viable with narrow-body planes.

Despite expansions by several Thai carriers, she does not expect a major fare war in the fourth quarter, noting airlines are now prioritising service quality and punctuality.