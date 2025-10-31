Thai woman claims losing 30 million baht in 3-year relationship scam

Woman urges police to probe ex-boyfriend’s luxury lifestyle and suspicious businesses

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 31, 2025, 9:13 AM
360 2 minutes read
Photo via TNews

A Thai woman claimed she lost more than 30 million baht to her ex-boyfriend during their three years of relationship and demanded that the man pay her back. She also accused him of gaining unusual wealth from illegal businesses.

A 41 year old Thai woman, identified as A, brought her case to the non-profit organisation Sai Mai Survive yesterday, October 30, hoping to recover the money from her ex-boyfriend. She and the organisation then held a press conference to reveal the details to the public.

She said she had been in a relationship with the man for three years after meeting him on Facebook. He initially worked as a chicken vendor.

During the first year of their relationship, he often spoke about their future and expressed a desire to build a family with her. She dreamed of a life together and gave him jewellery, designer clothing, and other valuables.

Later, she invested in his business ventures to help him establish a stable career. She gave him money to start a coconut fibre factory, but the business ended in losses.

Thai woman demands ex-boyfriend repayment
Photo via TNews

She then invested in a pig farm, which also failed. The man later moved into stock trading and asked her to invest again, but the outcome was the same, and all the money was lost.

Over time, the man began to distance himself. Despite this, he lived in luxury, driving cars such as a Lamborghini, Porsche, and Mini Cooper, and planned to buy a house worth 20 million baht. Meanwhile, A had lost everything and became financially ruined.

A later discovered that her ex-boyfriend had secret relationships with more than ten other women.

According to reports, she only asked for 3 million baht of her money back, which her ex agreed to repay in 200,000 baht instalments per month. Over the past seven months, he has returned 1.7 million baht in total.

Thai woman accuses ex of swindling 30 million baht from her
Photo via TNews

She added that he had recently paid an additional 1 million baht, but he still owes 1.35 million baht. She hopes to recover the full amount as soon as possible.

Beyond seeking repayment, A questioned her ex-boyfriend’s wealth, suspecting that it could be linked to illegal operations, and called for relevant authorities to investigate his businesses.

She insisted that she only wants her money back and is not seeking revenge by going public. She added that she once loved him deeply and never expected to end up in this situation.

Ekaphop Luangprasert, founder of Sai Mai Survive, said that asset matters must follow legal procedures, with lawyers verifying all details. He expressed concern over the man’s unusually wealthy lifestyle and wants police from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) to investigate.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.