Police Raid Illegal ‘Hong Thai’ Factory, 2.3M Items Seized

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have shut down an illegal manufacturing operation for a famous herbal product brand, seizing counterfeit goods valued at over 100 million baht.

The operation targeted four separate production and storage facilities. Authorities confiscated more than 2.35 million individual items.

The Consumer Protection Police Division (PCPD) stated the raid followed an urgent FDA announcement concerning microbial contamination found in the brand’s popular herbal inhalers. The FDA had submitted samples to the Department of Medical Sciences for analysis.

Health officials warned that inhaling products contaminated with these microorganisms could lead to severe respiratory infections, including bronchitis and pneumonia.

An investigation revealed the company was secretly producing products in unauthorized locations. While the company’s official license registered a factory in Bang Phai, Bang Khae, Bangkok, it was illegally manufacturing goods elsewhere. This activity constitutes the production of “counterfeit herbal products” and “unlicensed herbal products.”

The joint operation seized a total of nine product lines including

257,760 units of Herbal Inhaler Formula 1 (White-Green label)

184,144 units of Hong Thai Brand Borneol Herbal Water Inhaler (White-Blue label)

12,246 units of Herbal Inhaler Formula 1 (Green jar)

A combined 1.9 million units of tube-style herbal inhalers in various colors (Red, Purple, Yellow, Orange, Gray, and White)

Authorities transferred all seized items to the PCPD’s 4th Subdivision to proceed with legal action. The company faces charges for producing counterfeit and unlicensed herbal products.

The founder of Hong Thai has spoken out following a raid that police labeled as a bust on an illegal factory.

Mr. Teerapong claims the damage to his business is immeasurable and that his 20-year reputation has been destroyed in 2 days.

The statement comes after a multi-agency raid on Wednesday He addressed two separate issues the contamination warning and the illegal facility.

Regarding the raid, he clarified that the location in Phutthamonthon Sai 3 was not a manufacturing plant, but a facility used for “applying stickers and packing jars.”

“The problem is that we could not keep up with production,” he stated. “We had massive orders, so we had to find more space and buy more sticker machines to solve the bottleneck.”

Mr. Teerapong explained he is currently building a new, fully licensed factory in Phutthamonthon Sai 4, built exactly to the FDA’s approved design. However, he has been caught in bureaucratic delays.

“Before the FDA can grant its license, we must first get approval from the Samut Sakhon Provincial Public Health Office,” he said. “When we contacted them, they said we must wait until all machinery is installed before they will issue the permit. This has delayed our FDA approval.”

Mr. Teerapong also addressed the initial problem of contamination. He confirmed that on October 30, he went to the Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology (TINT) after the FDA found microbial contamination in his “Formula 2, Lot 332” products.

“We took all our products for irradiation,” he said. “The microbe count is now zero. The products are not harmful to consumers.”

The founder expressed deep frustration, stating the situation has escalated and caused immense damage.

“From a business we built for 20 years, our reputation was destroyed in 2 days. It’s not just our name, but Thailand’s reputation that is also damaged,” he said. “I estimate only 10% of our customers still trust us. The other 90% are likely gone.”

“I don’t want to break the rules, but what am I supposed to do? Everything is pressuring us. We are not being stubborn; we are trying to solve the problem.”

Mr. Teerapong said he accepts the consequences but asked for understanding. “I must accept what happened. I have no argument,” he said. “My future depends on the discretion of the FDA and society whether they will give me a chance or crush me into the ground.”

“I feel discouraged. Why not give us a chance? Why not warn us so we can fix it, rather than crushing us with regulations like this? I just want to ask, is there a way out for me to succeed? I insist we do business with honesty and intention.”