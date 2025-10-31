Thai woman accuses foreign ex-husband of kidnapping their son in Pattaya

Viral Facebook plea stirs debate over truth behind missing boy case

Published: October 31, 2025, 9:48 AM
273 2 minutes read
Thai woman accuses foreign ex-husband of kidnapping their son in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo by Kkiikk Kkiikk via Facebook/ พัทยาทอล์ค

A Thai woman in Pattaya appealed to an online community for help in finding her son, accusing her foreign ex-husband of kidnapping the young boy.

The woman and her female friend shared photos of the boy and the ex-husband in the Facebook group Pattaya Talk (พัทยาทอล์ค) yesterday, October 30, with a caption that read:

“#Searching Has anyone seen this foreign man and the boy in these pictures? He took this boy away. If you see them anywhere, please contact me via 062-801-1539. The missing boy has already been reported to the police.”

The post quickly attracted attention from Thai netizens, gaining over 14,000 reactions, 13,000 comments, and 1,200 shares. Many users reshared the photos in hopes of helping the woman find her son, while others questioned the circumstances behind the alleged abduction.

Following the post’s viral spread, a foreign man claiming to know the woman’s ex-husband responded, insisting that his friend did not kidnap his son as alleged. He claimed the man took the child with him for safety reasons.

Pattaya mother searches for missing son
Photo by Kkiikk Kkiikk via Facebook/ พัทยาทอล์ค

The foreign man accused the boy’s mother of working as a sex worker in Pattaya and neglecting her child due to her occupation, alleging that she often left the boy in the care of a friend who was also unfit to look after him.

The Thai woman later defended herself, explaining that she had been in a relationship with the foreign man for three years. She claimed that he had forced her out of their shared home after discovering she was pregnant, refusing to believe the child was his.

She said she later moved in with her elder sister and a friend, raising her son alone without any financial or emotional support from the foreign man.

Pattaya woman accuses foreign ex-husband of kidnapping son
Photo by Kkiikk Kkiikk via Facebook/ พัทยาทอล์ค

According to her, the ex-husband’s new girlfriend contacted her five days ago, claiming the man was bedridden and wanted to see his son before his health worsened. The woman said she brought the boy to meet him, but he then took the child away.

She further alleged that she had suffered physical abuse during their relationship and accused the man of being wanted for drug-related offences.

The woman has not yet provided an update on the situation, and local police have yet to issue an official statement regarding the case.

Foreign man allegedly kidnaps his son in Pattaya
Photo by Kkiikk Kkiikk via Facebook/ พัทยาทอล์ค

