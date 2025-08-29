Police officer denies involvement after uniform found in gambling den

This Don Mueang gambling house raided more than 20 times in 5 years

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025
74 2 minutes read
Police officer denies involvement after uniform found in gambling den | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 7

A police officer, whose uniform was discovered during a gambling den raid in the Don Mueang district of Bangkok, denied ever gambling but admitted to meeting a friend who worked as a security guard at the venue.

Officers from the district administrative office raided the gambling house in Don Mueang on Wednesday, August 27. The establishment has been raided more than 20 times over the past five years but repeatedly reopened, while its owner remains at large.

During the latest operation, 176 gamblers were arrested and placed in police custody pending further court proceedings.

Alongside the arrests, officers also found a police uniform hanging at the security guard’s table inside the gambling den. The name tag indicated that it belonged to a senior sergeant major from Thung Song Hong Police Station in Lak Si district.

The officer later told Channel 7 that his friend was employed as a security guard at the venue. He claimed that he had only gone there to meet his friend, had accidentally left his uniform behind, and had never participated in gambling.

Dong Mueang gambling den raided
Photo via THAI PRESS

The officer further insisted that he had no involvement in the illegal operation and had even reported the venue to local police on several occasions.

The Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Wasan Taecha-akkarakasem, assured the media that a special committee would be set up to investigate the officer’s possible involvement and the operations of the gambling den.

Related Articles
Police uniform found in gambling house in Bangkok
Photo via THAI PRESS

He added that the owner of the establishment remains wanted under four existing arrest warrants, with the latest raid resulting in a fifth. Officials believe he is hiding in a neighbouring country.

As in previous incidents, five officers from Don Mueang Police Station, who were responsible for supervising the area, have been transferred to Metropolitan Police Division 2.

gamblers arrested at Don Mueang gambling den
Photo via THAI PRESS

The Don Mueang Police Station commissioner insisted that he had made every effort to shut down the gambling den permanently. He said he had recently requested court approval for another raid, but the request was rejected.

Repeated raids on the venue have led to public criticism, with many questioning why officials have not ordered its demolition or seized the property. The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) explained that it could only confiscate property if gambling funds circulating exceeded 5 million baht.

At present, the amount of money seized during the latest raid and AMLO’s next course of action remain under public scrutiny.

Gambling house owner at large after repeated raids
Photo via THAI PRESS

Latest Thailand News
LINE MAN Wongnai snaps up Thailand’s beauty tech giant | Thaiger Business News

LINE MAN Wongnai snaps up Thailand’s beauty tech giant

4 hours ago
Body of missing Thai man found buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat mountain | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of missing Thai man found buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat mountain

4 hours ago
PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal | Thaiger Politics News

PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal

5 hours ago
Police officer denies involvement after uniform found in gambling den | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police officer denies involvement after uniform found in gambling den

5 hours ago
Indian tourists turn Pattaya songthaew into dance floor | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists turn Pattaya songthaew into dance floor

5 hours ago
Chon Buri dealer collapses after swallowing Yaba and cystal meth | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri dealer collapses after swallowing Yaba and cystal meth

6 hours ago
Aussie found dead on Phuket hotel bed with weed and Viagra | Thaiger Phuket News

Aussie found dead on Phuket hotel bed with weed and Viagra

6 hours ago
Pheu Thai on edge as court rules on Paetongtarn case | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pheu Thai on edge as court rules on Paetongtarn case

7 hours ago
Royal closure: Sanam Luang shut down for big Bangkok facelift | Thaiger Bangkok News

Royal closure: Sanam Luang shut down for big Bangkok facelift

7 hours ago
Russian man arrested on Koh Samui over Phuket cryptocurrency robbery | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Russian man arrested on Koh Samui over Phuket cryptocurrency robbery

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s rights body urges halt to mega land bridge plan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thailand’s rights body urges halt to mega land bridge plan

7 hours ago
Runaway truck wheel on Pathum Thani road leaves Thai nurse fight for life | Thaiger Thailand News

Runaway truck wheel on Pathum Thani road leaves Thai nurse fight for life

8 hours ago
Caught out: Suspected Phuket cat burglar faces fresh charges | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught out: Suspected Phuket cat burglar faces fresh charges

8 hours ago
Vietjet turbocharges fleet with new Boeing jets and routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Vietjet turbocharges fleet with new Boeing jets and routes

9 hours ago
Lights, camera, Pattaya: Film festival brings global cinema buzz | Thaiger Pattaya News

Lights, camera, Pattaya: Film festival brings global cinema buzz

10 hours ago
Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar

10 hours ago
Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya

10 hours ago
Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch | Thaiger Phuket News

Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch

10 hours ago
Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER | Thaiger Pattaya News

Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER

10 hours ago
NACC swoops on shady Phuket land works in corruption blitz | Thaiger Phuket News

NACC swoops on shady Phuket land works in corruption blitz

10 hours ago
Thai influencer stopped from septic truck protest at Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai influencer stopped from septic truck protest at Thai-Cambodian border

11 hours ago
Power play: Anutin eyes PM seat if Paetongtarn falls | Thaiger Bangkok News

Power play: Anutin eyes PM seat if Paetongtarn falls

11 hours ago
Thailand to slam the gate shut with Cambodia border wall | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand to slam the gate shut with Cambodia border wall

11 hours ago
Monsoon mayhem: Thailand braces for more heavy rainfall | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon mayhem: Thailand braces for more heavy rainfall

12 hours ago
Hopefuls flock to central Thailand temple for lottery blessings | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Hopefuls flock to central Thailand temple for lottery blessings

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025
74 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x