Police officer denies involvement after uniform found in gambling den

A police officer, whose uniform was discovered during a gambling den raid in the Don Mueang district of Bangkok, denied ever gambling but admitted to meeting a friend who worked as a security guard at the venue.

Officers from the district administrative office raided the gambling house in Don Mueang on Wednesday, August 27. The establishment has been raided more than 20 times over the past five years but repeatedly reopened, while its owner remains at large.

During the latest operation, 176 gamblers were arrested and placed in police custody pending further court proceedings.

Alongside the arrests, officers also found a police uniform hanging at the security guard’s table inside the gambling den. The name tag indicated that it belonged to a senior sergeant major from Thung Song Hong Police Station in Lak Si district.

The officer later told Channel 7 that his friend was employed as a security guard at the venue. He claimed that he had only gone there to meet his friend, had accidentally left his uniform behind, and had never participated in gambling.

The officer further insisted that he had no involvement in the illegal operation and had even reported the venue to local police on several occasions.

The Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Wasan Taecha-akkarakasem, assured the media that a special committee would be set up to investigate the officer’s possible involvement and the operations of the gambling den.

He added that the owner of the establishment remains wanted under four existing arrest warrants, with the latest raid resulting in a fifth. Officials believe he is hiding in a neighbouring country.

As in previous incidents, five officers from Don Mueang Police Station, who were responsible for supervising the area, have been transferred to Metropolitan Police Division 2.

The Don Mueang Police Station commissioner insisted that he had made every effort to shut down the gambling den permanently. He said he had recently requested court approval for another raid, but the request was rejected.

Repeated raids on the venue have led to public criticism, with many questioning why officials have not ordered its demolition or seized the property. The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) explained that it could only confiscate property if gambling funds circulating exceeded 5 million baht.

At present, the amount of money seized during the latest raid and AMLO’s next course of action remain under public scrutiny.