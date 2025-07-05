Gamblers flee in panic as Bangkok casino busted in dramatic raid

Officers found gambling gear, cash-filled safe, and illicit money

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
24 minutes ago
Last Updated: Saturday, July 5, 2025
A special operations team from the Department of Public Administration carried out a raid on a gambling den in Bangkok yesterday, located near a metro station.

Acting on a direct order from Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, officials swooped in to enforce social order as part of the newly launched crackdown dubbed “Shut Down Saphan Mai Casino.”

The high-stakes raid unfolded yesterday, July 4 at 3.30pm at a property tucked away inside Soi Phahonyothin 52, Intersection 1, in Sai Mai district, Bangkok, conveniently close to a metro station.

Investigators had learned that the gambling den operated behind a discreet façade of adjoining commercial buildings. After passing through a maze of entrances—including a glass door and several layers of security—authorities found a large hall where more than 50 gamblers were huddled over their games.

“The moment the team entered, there was instant chaos,” an official said. “People were jumping up, trying to hide chips, and running in every direction.”

Panic quickly spread through the crowded room as officers secured the premises. Gambling paraphernalia was strewn across tables, while a safe containing an undisclosed sum of cash was discovered during the sweep. Officers also seized additional money believed to be the proceeds of the illicit operation.

Images taken during the raid showed rows of card tables and betting stations hastily abandoned as players bolted for any possible escape route.

Officials said the raid was just the beginning of a wider campaign to tackle illegal gambling in the capital and beyond.

“This is part of an immediate directive to restore social order,” Phumtham said in a statement. “We will not tolerate activities that undermine public morality and security. More operations like this will follow.”

Investigations are now under way to identify the ringleaders behind the casino and to trace the money flowing through the operation. Suspected organisers and participants will face prosecution under Thailand’s strict anti-gambling laws, reported KhaoSod.

Locals in the area expressed surprise that such a large-scale operation had been hiding in plain sight. One resident said, “I had no idea anything like this was happening right under our noses.”

Officials urge members of the public to report any suspected illegal gambling dens to help put an end to underground casinos operating in Bangkok.

