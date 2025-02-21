Third time’s the harm: Bangkok gambling den busted yet again

Ryan Turner
February 21, 2025
Third time’s the harm: Bangkok gambling den busted yet again
Photo via KhaoSod

A major gambling den in Don Mueang, Bangkok was raided and dismantled yesterday, February 20 at 3pm. This recent raid marks the third time the establishment has been raided since 2024.

Officers, led by Police Major General Jesada Suaysom and Police Major General Chotiwat Lueangwilai, executed a search warrant at a property located in Soi Songprapha 1, Don Mueang district, revealing a newly constructed entrance and heightened walls.

Upon arrival, the task force of over 30 police officers from various divisions found numerous motorcycles and cars parked at the rear of the property.

As officers entered, some gamblers attempted to flee through the front entrance. Altogether, 29 people were apprehended, consisting of 10 men and 19 women.

The raid revealed three rooms where gambling activities were conducted. The outer walls were lined with egg crates, and signs displayed warnings against gambling.

Each room featured CCTV cameras for monitoring, with the first room hosting a blackjack card game table. The second room involved a card game called Siaw, and the third hosted a dice game known as Hi-Lo.

Third time’s the harm: Bangkok gambling den busted yet again | News by Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

Confiscated items included three gambling tables, three red walkie-talkies, over ten CCTV cameras, ten television monitors, playing cards, dice, foam sticks, and various gambling paraphernalia.

Charges were filed for illegal gambling activities. The gamblers, along with the confiscated items, were handed over to the Don Mueang Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Interestingly, the operation unveiled a new, fortified entrance, replacing the previously sealed large door that had been used before earlier raids took place. Despite these modifications, no individuals with active arrest warrants were found during the raid.

This marked the third raid on this particular gambling den since 2024, with the last occurring on December 8, 2024, when 141 gamblers were detained. The location remains the same, though the equipment has been updated following the previous raid, reported KhaoSod.

