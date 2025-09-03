9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother

A motorist yesterday, September 1, assisted a nine year old boy who had attempted to walk 30 kilometres to meet his mother in the eastern province of Rayong.

The motorist noticed the boy trying to hitchhike, but no one stopped for him. He was spotted on Buraphaphat Road in the Map Ta Phut area of Rayong, accompanied by his black dog. When no cars pulled over, he continued walking along the street.

The motorist decided to return to check on the boy and asked where he was heading. He discovered that the boy was trying to reach a relative’s house in another district to meet his mother. By that point, the boy had already walked more than five kilometres from his father’s home.

According to the boy, his parents had argued, and his mother left home. Worried that she might never return, he missed her and set off to find her. He only knew that she usually went to a relative’s house after the dispute and was determined to reunite with her there.

The motorist brought the boy to Huay Pong Police Station to seek assistance. Police then escorted him towards the relatives’ residence. Coincidentally, while en route, he was reunited with his mother as she was riding her motorcycle home to her son.

The woman was shocked to find that her son had travelled alone in an attempt to search for her. She expressed her concern and firmly warned him never to do so again for his own safety.

Police told the Hone Krasae news programme that the distance between the father’s home and the relative’s house was over 30 kilometres. Although the boy could remember the route clearly, officers stressed that it was extremely dangerous for a child to travel alone.

Officers urged both parents to pay close attention to their children and to prevent them from travelling unaccompanied due to the risks of road accidents, kidnappings, or worse.