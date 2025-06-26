73 year old woman falls to death from Bangkok condominium

A 73 year old woman tragically fell to her death from the 21st floor of a condominium in the Charansanitwong area, Bangkok.

According to rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, the woman fell from the 17th floor, with her body landing in two parts: one half on the fifth floor, near a fitness room, and the other at ground level. The incident occurred earlier that morning.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kunakorn Khamsri, deputy investigator at the Bowonmongkhon Police Station, reported that the incident was reported to the police around 10.30am, yesterday, June 25. The woman fell from a luxury condominium located along Charansanitwong Road in Bang Yi Khan subdistrict, Bang Phlat district, Bangkok.

Responding to the scene were volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, forensic doctors from Siriraj Hospital, and officials from the evidence collection unit. At the scene, parts of the deceased’s leg were found at the bottom of the building, while the rest of the body remained on the fifth floor.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was a 73 year old woman residing on the 21st floor, who reportedly suffered from depression. Initial checks of her room showed no signs of struggle or ransacking, leading officials to suspect that she fell from her residence on the 21st floor. Other potential causes are still under investigation, reported KhaoSod.

The body was transported by volunteers for a preliminary autopsy at the forensic institute of Siriraj Hospital. Relatives of the deceased have been notified to arrange for religious ceremonies.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.