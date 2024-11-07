Russell Crowe cooks up in Bangkok with Michelin-star chef Jay Fai

Picture courtesy of Russell Crowe's Twitter account

Russell Crowe, the Oscar-winning Aussie with a soft spot for the Land of Smiles, is back in the spotlight after his recent jaunt to Bangkok. Yesterday, November 6, the silver screen sensation was seen rubbing shoulders with none other than the Michelin-star maestro, Jay Fai, known worldwide for serving up street food with a twist.

Taking to social media, Crowe couldn’t hide his admiration for the culinary queen, declaring her “an absolute rockstar!” on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He gushed about his return to the bustling Thai capital.

“Bangkok remains an exhilarating experience. So nice to be back in amazing Thailand!”

The 60 year old actor’s words only reinforce his long-standing love affair with the nation’s rich tapestry of life, from its vibrant culture to its sensational food scene.

Crowe’s Southeast Asian infatuation first caught the public’s eye back in October 2021, reported Bangkok Post. While shooting The Greatest Beer Run Ever, he turned his social media into a travelogue just as Thailand was poised to swing open its doors to tourists after the lengthy Covid shutdown.

His tweets and snapshots of the country’s kinetic lifestyle lit up feeds everywhere, piquing the curiosity of his 2.7 million followers and giving Thailand a global nod of approval.

Among the digital deluge, Crowe’s Lost in Bangkok series stood out, capturing his wanderlust-fuelled quest to unearth both famed and secret corners of the city. Although he’d only passed through Bangkok in the past, Crowe’s newfound penchant for the place emerged as a beacon of optimism during the city’s arduous journey back to tourism stardom.

Now back for a follow-up visit, over a year later, Crowe’s unplanned encore shines a light once more on his deep-seated affection for the region. His social media musings are more than just travel chatter; they’re a heartfelt homage, enhancing Bangkok’s culinary and cultural allure on the international stage.