Michelin chef Jay Fai cooks up clarity: ‘I’m not closing my restaurant’ (video)

Photo via Facebook/ UNHCR ประเทศไทย

Renowned Thai chef and owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Jay Fai Pratu Phee denied rumours of her retirement, clarifying that it was a misunderstanding. The 81 year old street food legend also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Thailand to try her food.

Recently, multiple media outlets reported that Supinya Jansuta, better known as Jay Fai, planned to close her Michelin-star restaurant, due to exhaustion and rising ingredient costs. Reports also claimed that Jay Fai was willing to share her recipes with anyone interested.

Advertisements

Many Thai food enthusiasts expressed shock and disappointment at the news, including the Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The PM mentioned yesterday, October 29, that she had not yet had the opportunity to dine at the restaurant, which has made a name for itself in the Thai culinary scene.

The PM insisted that she and her friend would queue up to try Jay Fai’s signature dishes before the closure. She noted that there are still many renowned restaurants in Thailand and the government is ready to support them as part of the country’s soft power.

The 38 year old Thai premier also urged reporters to recommend delicious dishes and must-visit restaurants that she should not miss.

In a surprising turn, Jay Fai stepped forward yesterday to refute the rumours. She asserted that she had never planned to close her restaurant next year and suggested that the news arose from a misunderstanding during her recent collaboration with the United Nations (UN) to raise funds for refugees.

Misunderstanding

Advertisements

Jay Fai explained that multiple ambassadors attended the event and asked whether she planned to retire at her age.

“There is a project in my mind. It seems the media misinterpreted this as a project or plan for retirement.”

The project the Thai culinary queen referred to involved multiple collaborations with foreign countries such as France and South Korea. She emphasised that she could not stop cooking as she still had many projects to participate in, and she was happy working 15 hours a day.

According to Jay Fai, she now has enough time to rest as her restaurant closes three days a week, opening only from Wednesday to Saturday.

Nevertheless, Jay Fai confirmed that her daughter will not be continuing the business, as she has other plans.

The Michelin-starred chef also extended an invitation to PM Paetongtarn, expressing her delight that the PM wished to try her food.

The restaurant owner urged the government to establish walking streets, allowing restaurants to showcase their recipes and attract more foreign tourists to the country.

Jay Fai left a message for aspiring restaurant owners, encouraging them to study food thoroughly and put their hearts into their businesses.

ORIGINAL STORY: Jay Fai-ning appetite: Michelin Thai chef hangs up her apron (video)

Renowned Thai chef Jay Fai is set to close her one-star Michelin restaurant next year, 2025, due to the increasing price of ingredients and exhaustion after seven years of cooking.

Jay Fai Pratu Phee restaurant ranks among the top must-try street food stalls in Bangkok, having earned a prestigious one-star award over its seven years of operation. A visit to this culinary gem would be incomplete without sampling its signature dish: Kai Jeow Pu, a delectable crab omelette that every food lover should experience when in Bangkok.

The crab omelette here is famous for its fluffy texture and the generous amount of fresh crab meat stuffed inside. The owner and chef of the restaurant, 81 year old Supinya Jansuta, better known as Jay Fai, cooks every dish herself.

Many international celebrities have come to try her food, including the Chinese co-founder of Alibaba Jack Ma, the CEO of Apple Tim Cook, American food blogger Mark Wiens, New Zealand actor and director Russell Crowe, and American singer-songwriter John Legend.

Recently, Jay Fai gave an interview to the news agency KomChadLuek and revealed during part of the interview that she plans to retire next year, 2025. Jay Fai emphasised that she does not intend to hand over the restaurant to her daughter and is willing to share all her recipes with anyone interested.

Jay Fai explained that she crafted all her dishes in her way, so all of the recipes are of her original style. She added that she has never entered any cooking courses in her life.

Gradual step back

The Michelin chef clarified the reasons behind her retirement plan, stating that she feels exhausted because she has to select the ingredients and check them carefully every morning. Despite her exhaustion, she does not trust anyone else and wants to choose the ingredients herself.

Moreover, the price of ingredients has increased. Jay Fai mentioned that there are more restaurants in the city, and each one seeks the best ingredients, driving up prices. It becomes difficult for her to obtain ingredients that meet her quality standards.

Jay Fai disclosed that she planned to retire at 80 years old, and now that she is 81, many officials urged her to gradually step back from the restaurant, as it plays a part in promoting tourism in Bangkok.

As a result, Jay Fai chose to close her stall for two days a week instead of one, and the restaurant now operates for four days, from Wednesdays to Saturdays only.

Jay Fai stated that she still has numerous projects with South Korea and other countries, so she will continue cooking until next year. After that, she plans to focus more on her health post-retirement.

Foodies who want to try Jay Fai’s food before the closure can visit her stall located on Mahachai Road near the Samranrat Intersection in the Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok.