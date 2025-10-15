Phuket transwoman assaulted and robbed by Polish client after sex service

A Thai transwoman called on Phuket officials to improve safety measures, claiming that a Polish man assaulted her and stole her bag after a sex service.

The transgender victim reached out to the Phuket Time Facebook page today, October 15, to report the robbery. She shared a photo of the alleged Polish attacker along with a picture showing visible signs of her injuries as evidence for the media.

According to the victim, the Polish man had agreed to a sexual service and paid her in advance. However, after the encounter, he demanded his money back. The situation quickly escalated into a heated argument, which turned violent.

The Polish man allegedly attacked the transwoman, stole her handbag, and fled the scene. The victim did not disclose the amount of money lost or specify what was inside the stolen bag.

The location and the specific time when the incident took place were also not included in the report.

Expressing her frustration, she said that she and other sex workers in the area are fearful of criminals disguising themselves as clients. She urged the relevant authorities to prioritise the safety of both locals and tourists.

“The province is now full of criminals, not tourists,” she lamented. She also added that both police and administrative officers seemed incapable of protecting residents any longer.

As of now, police have yet to release an official statement regarding the case.

This incident comes just one day after another reported attack on a transgender sex worker in Phuket on October 14. In that case, a Thai transwoman was assaulted by an Indian client after providing a sexual service. The suspect allegedly stole 10,000 baht in cash before fleeing.

The earlier victim stated that she tried to chase the man despite being half-naked and bleeding, but feared he might return to harm her further. The Indian suspect remains at large.