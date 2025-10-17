Pakistani man arrested at Bangkok airport for assaulting Phuket transwoman

Police today, October 17, arrested a Pakistani man at Suvarnabhumi International Airport for assaulting a Thai transwoman in Phuket and stealing 10,000 baht.

The transgender victim, identified only as Barbie, took to social media to share photos of herself with bloodstains on her face and chest in a plea for information about the attacker. She initially identified the suspect as an Indian national who had contacted her through a dating app for sexual services.

They arranged to meet on Bangla Road for sexual services at Barbie’s rented room. She charged him 1,000 baht for the service, but the man later demanded his money back after the encounter.

When Barbie refused, an argument ensued, and the foreign man attacked her repeatedly, stole 10,000 baht in cash, and fled the room. Barbie said she chased after him while wearing only her underwear, but eventually stopped, fearing further violence.

The transwoman added that several witnesses were present, but no one intervened to help her. Barbie later filed a complaint with Patong Police Station and submitted a medical certificate as evidence. Reports suggested that the same man had previously targeted other victims for sex and theft.

Following a report by the Phuket Times Facebook page today, police successfully arrested the suspect at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok as he attempted to flee the country. He was later identified as a Pakistani national, not Indian as initially believed.

The suspect has been transferred back to Phuket for further legal proceedings. His specific charges and potential punishment have not yet been officially confirmed.

However, according to related reports, the man may be charged under Section 295 of the Criminal Law for assault causing bodily harm, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

He also faces a charge under Section 334 for theft, which carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to 60,000 baht.