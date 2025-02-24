Female rider harassed by customer seeks justice in Bangkok

Bright Choomanee55 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, February 24, 2025
Female rider harassed by customer seeks justice in Bangkok
A female rider was allegedly harassed by an Arab customer during a ride, leading her to seek refuge at a police booth, which was unstaffed. She called for help and later filed a complaint at Lumphini Police Station, vowing to pursue the case to its fullest extent.

Yesterday, February 23, at Lumphini Police Station, the female rider, identified as Bee, a 40 year old transport rider, shared her experience. She recounted picking up a passenger at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre and driving towards the Tobacco Factory area.

Although the exact street was unclear, the customer continuously attempted to grope her. Feeling uncomfortable, she decided to head towards the police station.

Despite her attempts to deter him by emphasising respect for women and riders, the harassment continued.

To escape, Bee dashed into a police booth at the Wireless Intersection and called for help but no officers were present. As she shouted for assistance from passersby, the man offered to pay for the ride and damages if she stopped calling for help.

When she refused, he fled without paying. Security footage showed the man touching her shoulder and behaving inappropriately.

Bee expressed her determination to have the man arrested, citing the danger he posed to female riders. In her two years as a rider, she had never encountered such an incident.

Bee further emphasised the importance of mutual respect between customers and female riders.

“It’s not right to assume you can do anything just because she’s a woman.”

Bee plans to temporarily stop working to focus on setting an example with this case.

She possesses the man’s contact details, which she has provided to the police to ensure he is brought to justice, reported KhaoSod.

Lumphini police have received her complaint and are actively investigating to locate and prosecute the suspect swiftly.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

