Phuket shop seeks foreign woman caught swapping price tags

Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A clothes shop owner in Phuket is offering a reward of 6,000 baht to anyone with information about a foreign woman who secretly swapped a price tag in order to pay less for an item.

The shop owner shared CCTV footage of the incident with the Newshawk Phuket Facebook page yesterday, September 4, seeking help from the online community to identify the woman. The incident occurred at 7.25pm on August 26 at the Boat Avenue Park and Playground in Thalang district.

According to the owner, the foreign woman entered the shop alone. She browsed through the clothes and discreetly swapped the price tag before making a purchase at the counter. She placed the cheaper tag on a more expensive item before leaving the store.

The CCTV footage shows the woman examining clothes on two racks. She was seen removing the tag from a cheaper item and attaching it to a more expensive piece.

She walked back and forth between the racks, pretending to engage with a shop assistant, before returning to the rail and taking the selected item to the fitting room at the back of the store.

Foreign woman changes price tag to pay cheaper
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

The shop owner told the media that the woman may have used the same trick in other shops, warning fellow business operators, particularly those at Boat Avenue Park and Playground, to be cautious.

The owner added that the case had already been reported to police, but because the woman’s identity remained unclear, the security footage was shared online.

Related Articles
Foreign woman wanted for price tag swap in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A similar incident occurred in April last year, when two foreign women were caught on CCTV stealing from a souvenir shop on Railay Beach in Krabi. The video showed the pair placing a handmade feather hanger into a waist bag before leaving the shop.

No public update on their arrest was ever released.

