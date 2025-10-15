Bangkok man returns bag of cash worth 225k baht found on street

Police praise man’s honesty after tracing him through CCTV footage

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
October 15, 2025
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A man in Bangkok returned over 225,000 baht in cash to a store manager after finding it on the street, prompting praise from police and social media users.

Police in Bangkok have praised a man for his honesty after he returned more than 225,000 baht in cash to its rightful owner, a convenience store manager who had lost the money while en route to deposit it at a bank.

The incident unfolded yesterday, October 14, when Saranya, the store manager, reported the money missing to officers at Samsen Police Station. She had been transporting the funds in a plastic bag when it was accidentally dropped somewhere along the route.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kiattirat Wongkaensarn and Pol. Lt. Col. Kriangsak Sudjitjul led the investigation. CCTV footage was reviewed, showing a Thai man picking up the bag of cash but making no attempt to report or return it at the time.

Officers later identified the man as Anakepan, who admitted to finding and taking the bag but insisted he had not spent any of the money. He claimed he was unaware of who the money belonged to and did not know how to return it.

Anakepan was brought to the investigation room at Samsen Police Station, where he voluntarily handed the entire amount back to Saranya, who expressed her relief and gratitude.

Police used the opportunity to remind the public to stay vigilant with their valuables, especially when transporting large amounts of cash.

“Please be careful with your belongings, particularly in busy public areas. Losing money is distressing, but thankfully, this case ended well due to one man’s integrity.”

While Anakepan did not face charges, police noted that the situation could have led to legal consequences had the money not been returned. According to Thai law, failing to report or return lost property can be considered theft.

The return of the money has been praised by locals online, with many calling Anakepan’s actions “refreshing” in a time where such honesty is often seen as rare, reported KhaoSod.

Police have not confirmed whether any reward was offered, but Saranya said she was just thankful to have the funds back safely.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.