Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault

Residents flee as emergency crews battle flames at private villa

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025
68 1 minute read
Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A fire tore through a two-storey home in Kathu, Phuket, late on Thursday night, causing extensive damage but fortunately no injuries, as three residents managed to escape just in time.

The blaze broke out around 11.45pm on Thursday, October 16, at a property in Soi 8, Anuphas Golf Ville, Kathu subdistrict. Police Lieutenant Colonel Natthaya Suphanphong from Kathu Police Station received the emergency call from the 191 Phuket Provincial Police hotline and quickly dispatched officers to the scene.

Kathu Police Superintendent Colonel Pratuang Phonmana and Deputy Inspector Lieutenant Karan Huaihongthong also rushed to the site along with the crime suppression unit and a motorcycle patrol team. Upon arrival, they found the home, a 200-square-wah detached house, engulfed in flames, with thick smoke pouring from the upper floor.

Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault | News by Thaiger

Firefighters from Kathu Municipality arrived promptly and battled the blaze, eventually bringing it under control before it could spread to neighbouring properties. Despite the intensity of the fire, no one was injured.

The residents, identified as Thai national Liwan Saffner, her Swiss husband, and her sister, were all asleep inside the home at the time. According to Liwan, the family was awakened by a strange sound resembling electrical sparks, followed by smoke seeping from the second-floor bedroom.

“We heard a crackling noise and saw smoke, then we rushed to wake everyone and escape.”

Related Articles

Moments later, flames engulfed the upper level, leaving it almost entirely destroyed.

Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault | News by Thaiger

Officers estimate the damage at around 10 million baht. While the ground floor sustained some damage, the second floor was left severely charred and uninhabitable, reported The Phuket News.

Initial investigations point to an electrical short circuit in the bedroom as the likely cause. Forensic officers have been called in to conduct a detailed investigation and confirm the origin of the fire.

The area has been cordoned off pending the outcome of the forensic examination.

Latest Thailand News
Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri

2 seconds ago
Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault

14 minutes ago
Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya

37 minutes ago
Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage

53 minutes ago
Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row

1 hour ago
Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand

2 hours ago
Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute

18 hours ago
Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears | Thaiger Tourism News

Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears

18 hours ago
Rare moon moth spotted at Kaeng Krachan National Park | Thaiger Environment News

Rare moon moth spotted at Kaeng Krachan National Park

19 hours ago
Pakistani man arrested at Bangkok airport for assaulting Phuket transwoman | Thaiger Phuket News

Pakistani man arrested at Bangkok airport for assaulting Phuket transwoman

19 hours ago
Pattaya’s 24/7 hotline gets 250k calls in service revamp | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s 24/7 hotline gets 250k calls in service revamp

19 hours ago
Thai man deceived by online girlfriend into debt and coerced sex | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man deceived by online girlfriend into debt and coerced sex

20 hours ago
Cargo ship and foreign yacht collide off Phuket coast, no injuries | Thaiger Phuket News

Cargo ship and foreign yacht collide off Phuket coast, no injuries

20 hours ago
Airlines boost Thailand flights under TAT tourism drive | Thaiger Tourism News

Airlines boost Thailand flights under TAT tourism drive

20 hours ago
Thai father joins son in jail after carrying ketamine to police station | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father joins son in jail after carrying ketamine to police station

21 hours ago
Dugong numbers plummet as seagrass vanishes in Andaman | Thaiger Environment News

Dugong numbers plummet as seagrass vanishes in Andaman

21 hours ago
Thai woman loses 3 vehicles to man met through online dating group | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman loses 3 vehicles to man met through online dating group

21 hours ago
Thai woman puts Huskies up for adoption over border clash fears | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman puts Huskies up for adoption over border clash fears

22 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport ranks 12th among world’s most connected airports | Thaiger Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi Airport ranks 12th among world’s most connected airports

22 hours ago
Thai Revenue Department warns influencers: Pay your fair share | Thaiger Business News

Thai Revenue Department warns influencers: Pay your fair share

22 hours ago
Samsen Police Station to be demolished after road collapse | Thaiger Bangkok News

Samsen Police Station to be demolished after road collapse

22 hours ago
PM Anutin’s first foreign trip seals major Thai-Lao crime pact | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin’s first foreign trip seals major Thai-Lao crime pact

24 hours ago
DSI clears African man of call centre scam links after parliament discussion | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI clears African man of call centre scam links after parliament discussion

24 hours ago
Belarus model trafficked from Thailand killed in Myanmar camp | Thaiger Crime News

Belarus model trafficked from Thailand killed in Myanmar camp

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025
68 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.