Chilly weather and light rain forecast for northern Thailand

Published: 09:30, 26 December 2024
Picture courtesy of Nopparuj Lamaikul, Unsplash

Today’s weather forecast from the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) highlights a mix of chilly and frosty conditions across northern Thailand, with light rain anticipated in some areas. The highest peaks may experience severe cold, with frost forming as temperatures drop to single digits.

The TMD’s 24-hour weather forecast shows a moderate high-pressure system currently covering upper Thailand. This results in cool to cold weather in the north and northeast, accompanied by morning fog.

In central Thailand, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, as well as the east and upper southern regions, the weather is cool with some light morning fog. On the mountaintops, temperatures are predicted to be cold to very cold, with frost possible in certain areas. Meanwhile, easterly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, affecting the lower northeast and eastern regions, thereby causing light rain in some areas.

The TMD advises residents in upper Thailand to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions and to exercise caution when travelling through fog-prone areas. Farmers are urged to prepare for and prevent potential damage to crops.

The northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand and the south has moderate strength, leading to less rain in the lower southern region. The Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are experiencing moderate sea conditions, with waves reaching about 2 metres in the Gulf and 1 metre in the Andaman Sea.

In thunderstorm areas, waves could exceed 2 metres. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm-prone areas.

Weather forecast

The air quality in upper Thailand is currently at moderate to high levels of dust and haze due to weak winds and poor ventilation.

For the north, temperatures will be cool to cold with morning fog. The lowest temperatures will range from 13 to 18 degrees Celsius, with highs between 27 and 33 degrees. On the mountaintops, temperatures could drop to between 5 and 12 degrees Celsius, with light winds blowing at 5 to 10 kilometres per hour.

In the northeast, expect cool to cold weather with some morning fog and a slight temperature increase by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. Light rain is expected mainly in the lower parts.

The lowest temperatures will range from 14 to 20 degrees Celsius, with highs from 30 to 31 degrees. On the peaks, expect cold to very cold conditions with temperatures dropping to between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius, accompanied by northeasterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Central Thailand will experience cool weather with some morning fog and a temperature rise of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures will be between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius, with highs of 31 to 32 degrees, accompanied by northeasterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the east, cool weather with morning fog is expected, along with a 1 to 2 degree Celsius rise in temperature and light rain along the coast. Temperatures will range from 20 to 24 degrees Celsius at their lowest and 31 to 33 degrees Celsius at their highest.

Northeasterly winds will blow at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with sea waves about 1 metre high, increasing to 1 to 2 metres offshore.

The upper southern region (east coast) will be cool in the morning, with thunderstorms affecting 20% of the area, mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla. The temperature lows will range from 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, with highs from 30 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Northeasterly winds will blow at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour, creating sea waves about 2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms.

The west coast of the southern region will see thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Phang Nga and Krabi. The lowest temperatures will be between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius, with highs from 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Northeasterly winds will blow at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with sea waves about 1 metre high, exceeding 1 metre offshore and over 2 metres during thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas will experience cool weather with some morning fog and a slight increase in temperatures by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. Light rain is expected in some areas.

The lowest temperatures will range from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius, with highs between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

