Decomposing body found in Udon Thani forest prompts investigation

A decomposing body of a woman was discovered in a forest opposite the Department of Forestry in Sri That, Udon Thani, sparking an investigation to determine the cause of death and locate her relatives. Police believe she died approximately five days ago.

Yesterday, December 25, Police Lieutenant Colonel Chinphan Sungkaew, Deputy Superintendent of the Sri That Police Station, disclosed that they received a report about a body found near a pond in the forest adjacent to a local community in Hua Na Kham, opposite the Department of Forestry.

The police, led by Police Colonel Nattapong Chaweethong, along with an investigative team, rescue workers, and hospital officials from Sri That, promptly arrived at the scene to examine the situation.

The deceased, a woman appearing to be under 40 years old, was found face down in an advanced state of decomposition, emitting a strong odour throughout the area. Initial investigations suggest that the woman might have been dead for around four to five days.

No identification documents were found with the body, leaving the identity and origin of the deceased unknown. The body bore no signs of struggle or any visible injuries, leading police to send it to Srinakarin Hospital in Khon Kaen for further examination, reported KhaoSod.

The police have begun inquiries with locals to ascertain whether they recognise the deceased or if anyone has recently gone missing in the area. Police are keen to determine if any missing person reports have been filed that might match the woman’s description.

In related news, a shocking discovery occurred when a local villager tending to their cattle stumbled upon a man’s body in a field at the edge of the village, prompting a swift police response. The findings revealed that the man had been shot in the head and chest, leading investigators to swiftly launch an inquiry to track down the culprit.

