Warrants issued in “Billy” murder case | The Thaiger

Crime
Warrants issued in “Billy” murder case
Arrest warrants have been issued for the former chief of a national park and three other officials, for the murder of Karen activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen.
They face charges including robbery and detention. Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, former chief the Kaeng Krachan National Park, faces murder charges. Police are preparing for their arrest but say they would welcome their surrender.
Billy was last seen in April 2014 in the custody of officials in Phetchaburi province. At the time of his arrest, he was helping his Karen relatives sue the head of the park for setting fire to their homes and barns.
Chaiwat later claimed Billy had been arrested for collecting wild honey but was released with a warning. He and his team earlier faced a murder charge in the case but were acquitted due to lack of evidence.
Searches earlier this year found a barrel containing charred human remains in the Kaeng Krachan Dam reservoir. DNA tests matched Billy’s mother, leading leading police to believe the bones were Billy’s and that he had been murdered.
SOURCE: www.chiangraitimes.com
Crime
‘Coconut Water Gang’ arrested for trafficking children in Phuket
PHOTO: mgronline.com
“The child told him that a gang gathered some kids and forced them to sell coconut water and would beat them up sometimes.”
Patong police have announced the arrest of the ‘Coconut Water Gang’. There were four suspects from Nakohn Si Thammarat. The gang was accused of trafficking children by forcing them to roam the streets of Patong selling coconut water. There were four suspects in the case – Wattakarn Aramsee, Khemmika Uppakankaew, Pornthep Uppakankaew and Wachira Poonchuay, who have all been charged with human trafficking.
On October 28, the Phuket District Chief and his secretary identified a child of 10-13 years old walking into the Muang Phuket District Office selling coconut water. The child looked very thin and dirty so they asked the child what happened. The child told him that a gang gathered some kids and forced them to sell coconut water and would beat them up sometimes.
Manager Online reports that the team of police and Phuket Office of Social Development and Human Security, as well as Phuket Children and Family Shelter investigated the child story before taking the child to the shelter. Police also followed up by issuing an arrest warrant.
The suspects from the arrest warrant reacted to this incident by reporting the case to Damrongtham Center in Nakhon Si Thammarat and held a press conference saying that the officers do not have right to keep the child in their custody. They already reported to the Nakhon Si Thammarat police and said that there was no progress.
They also said they will sue Phuket police as well. Following the matter, PM Gen Prayuth Chan-Ocha and Deputy PM Gen Prawit Wongsuwan urged the department involved from Bangkok to investigate the case.
Pol Lt Gen Jaruwat Waisaya, chief of the Royal Thai Police’s Office of Legal Affairs and Litigation, said that the children are underage and were used to sell heavy packs of coconut water and coerced to work more than 10 hours per day.
“They also got abused sometimes. This is unacceptable and we would like to announce that this human trafficking in Phuket must be completely suppressed within few days. This gang forced children to roam around selling coconut water from 7am – 1pm and from 1.30pm – 6pm.”
The price was 40 Baht per pack. The children would hold at least 10 packs of coconut water per person per time. Someday, they can make about 400 Baht and the money would be taken to their families in Nakhon Si Thammarat. If the children wanted to spend the money, it would be deducted from their income. When they returned late or didn’t meet the daily target, they would be “punished”.
Each of them stayed at Saphan Hin village and repeated their routine every day. They made about 6 digits of income for the gang.
From the investigation, the children said that the coconut water wasn’t real coconut water. It was just water mixed with syrup and sugar. There was just a little amount of coconut water in each pack. Also, on November 9, police found four children selling snacks and fruits on the street. The first one was brought by the grandmother to sell snacks in front of a bar in Patong, the second one was brought by the mother to sell flowers at a restaurant in Patong, the third one was brought by the father-in-law to sell floral garlands at a BBQ shop in Soi Ta-Iad and the fourth ones was brought by the sister to sell flowers at a Som Tum shop in Phuket Town.
There was a 63 year old Cambodian man and a 23 year old woman illegally selling items in Phuket town area as well.
SOURCE: mgronline.com
Crime
Argument over soft drink ends in death of 14 year old girl
A 14 year old girl has been shot and killed in Nakhon Si Thammarat in an argument between two grown men over a soft drink.
It’s understood the girl’s father, Wichai Yisoonsaem, became angry when his neighbour, 27 year old Anusak Daengdet, helped himself to a soft drink but proceeded to pour it out for the family dog.
The Chiang Rai Times reports that Mr Wichai kicked Mr Anusak as a result of the incident.
The men are reported to have been good neighbours who never clashed before but later that evening, an angry Mr Anusak began to fire shots at the house.
Mr Wichai was at home watching TV with his 14 year old daughter Sasiprapha Yisoonsaem when several shotgun rounds were fired at the property. The girl was hit in the head and died the following day.
It’s understood Mr Anusak was with four other men when he started shooting at the house. One of the men, 26 year old Watchara Wannamas, has also been arrested while three others remain at large.
Meanwhile, Mr Anusak says he regrets killing the girl but was unable to control his temper.
SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com
Crime
Stabbed Korean still recovering from 17 stab wounds in Pattaya
PHOTO: Bangkok Post
A South Korean man stabbed in a quiet South Pattaya soi during on October 24, says he’s still receiving medical care and remains in hospital.
Sanook reports that Thai tourist police, together with the local Pattaya police, have failed to bring the 38 year old assailant, called “Park”, to justice (Park is a very popular name in South Korea).
On October 24 the 28 year old victim, also known as Park, was stabbed 17 times and left on the roadside next to his BMW. A taxi driver informed police of the attack on Sen Rong Moo Road in South Pattaya about 2am on October 24. He said a heavily bleeding man, identified as 28 year old Park Jinhyung, “stumbled out of the rear seat” of the parked white sedan and signalled for help before collapsing on the road.
Yesterday the victim told the media that he was still under medical supervision following the savage attack. He told the media that he is offering a 100,000 baht reward for information leading to the capture of the man responsible.
Pattaya’s Pol Lt-Col Piyapong Ensarn says that a national hunt is on for the man and his photos had been circulated. An arrest warrant has been issued.
More information about the attack from Bangkok Post HERE.
SOURCE: Sanook
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
Study shows most Thai people live hand to mouth
Buddhists call for boycott of Hilton & Waldorf Astoria Hotels with the opening of Siddhartha Lounge
Thai Airways must modify rehabilitation plan to survive: Airline President
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thailand’s swift response to the ‘fall armyworm’ pest
Bangkok and Nonthaburi to get 2 extra holidays during ASEAN summit
Thai Airways offers One Pass One Price Value Card
Increase in use of biodegradable krathongs pleases Bangkok governor
Government wants to extend ‘Eat, Spend, Shop’ economic stimulus plan
‘Coconut Water Gang’ arrested for trafficking children in Phuket
Wall of graffiti art the longest landmark in northeast Thailand
A blueprint for better recycling of PET bottles in SE Asia
Rare sighting of 5 metre manta ray in Similan Islands
Argument over soft drink ends in death of 14 year old girl
Warrants issued in “Billy” murder case
Future Forward Party might be dissolved
Drunk man reports car stolen
TAT opens 100 baht tourism scheme
Thailand’s road carnage is getting worse
Pattaya residents voice frustration over traffic problems and road closures
Chinese Medical Tourists visiting Thailand set to exceed 1 million by 2020
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Trending
- Events2 days ago
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
- Environment3 days ago
Phuket’s water supply running on empty
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways management ‘asked’, staff ‘told’, to cut expenses
- Expats3 days ago
Swiss man nabbed on Koh Phangan, overstayed visa by more than four years
- Bangkok2 days ago
Whatever floats your krathong – Bangkok locations for Loy Krathong
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya police clarify the details of the ‘escape’ story
- Thailand3 days ago
More rain for the south, cooler in the north
- Insurgency3 days ago
Thailand’s south has partial curfew imposed from December 1