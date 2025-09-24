Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October

Thailand will introduce new ride-hailing regulations next month, requiring stricter checks on drivers and platforms to improve safety, trust and transparency.

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) confirmed that the regulations, effective from October, will redefine the role of ride-hailing platforms from intermediaries to active service regulators.

Under the new rules, platforms must verify the identities of both passengers and drivers using digital ID systems such as ThaID. Drivers will be required to hold a valid public driving licence, use a vehicle registered for public service, and undergo identity verification every time they log in. Sharing or using another person’s account will be strictly prohibited.

ETDA said the changes are designed to increase passenger confidence through improved safety and transparency, while also helping platforms grow revenue by building greater trust. Passengers will be able to see verified driver details, track their journeys in real time with GPS, and check clearly displayed fares, reducing disputes.

Grab Thailand country head Chantsuda Thananitayaudom said the company is encouraging drivers to comply by registering their vehicles under the Ror Yor 18 classification in line with ETDA and Department of Land Transport (DLT) regulations. Grab is offering incentives and support, but she admitted there are challenges.

“Only vehicle owners can register, which creates difficulties for those with financed or rented cars.”

LINE MAN Wongnai raised similar concerns. Vice-President for Public Affairs Isriya Paireepairit called for streamlined processes, including pre-licence applications via the DLT’s online platform, arguing that simpler systems would “reduce administrative hurdles and encourage legal compliance.”

Lalamove Thailand Managing Director Ben Lin said adapting to the changes will require “time and collaboration among drivers, users, platforms and government bodies” to build a sustainable ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Bolt Thailand reported that it has already supported tens of thousands of drivers in securing public driving licences through dedicated service points and on-the-ground help, reported Bangkok Post.

Officials say the reforms will bring Thailand’s ride-hailing industry in line with global standards while ensuring safety remains the top priority.