Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October

Platforms to verify users and vehicles under tighter standards

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
104 1 minute read
Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October | Thaiger
Photo from Shutterstock

Thailand will introduce new ride-hailing regulations next month, requiring stricter checks on drivers and platforms to improve safety, trust and transparency.

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) confirmed that the regulations, effective from October, will redefine the role of ride-hailing platforms from intermediaries to active service regulators.

Under the new rules, platforms must verify the identities of both passengers and drivers using digital ID systems such as ThaID. Drivers will be required to hold a valid public driving licence, use a vehicle registered for public service, and undergo identity verification every time they log in. Sharing or using another person’s account will be strictly prohibited.

ETDA said the changes are designed to increase passenger confidence through improved safety and transparency, while also helping platforms grow revenue by building greater trust. Passengers will be able to see verified driver details, track their journeys in real time with GPS, and check clearly displayed fares, reducing disputes.

Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October | News by Thaiger

Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Loyalty Lobby

Grab Thailand country head Chantsuda Thananitayaudom said the company is encouraging drivers to comply by registering their vehicles under the Ror Yor 18 classification in line with ETDA and Department of Land Transport (DLT) regulations. Grab is offering incentives and support, but she admitted there are challenges.

“Only vehicle owners can register, which creates difficulties for those with financed or rented cars.”

Related Articles

LINE MAN Wongnai raised similar concerns. Vice-President for Public Affairs Isriya Paireepairit called for streamlined processes, including pre-licence applications via the DLT’s online platform, arguing that simpler systems would “reduce administrative hurdles and encourage legal compliance.”

Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October | News by Thaiger
Photo of Isriya Paireepairit courtesy of HEDNA

Lalamove Thailand Managing Director Ben Lin said adapting to the changes will require “time and collaboration among drivers, users, platforms and government bodies” to build a sustainable ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Bolt Thailand reported that it has already supported tens of thousands of drivers in securing public driving licences through dedicated service points and on-the-ground help, reported Bangkok Post.

Officials say the reforms will bring Thailand’s ride-hailing industry in line with global standards while ensuring safety remains the top priority.

Latest Thailand News
Skeleton in Bangkok confirmed as Thai woman missing 12 years ago | Thaiger Bangkok News

Skeleton in Bangkok confirmed as Thai woman missing 12 years ago

35 seconds ago
Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October

19 minutes ago
Thai man confesses to killing son-in-law for raping his granddaughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man confesses to killing son-in-law for raping his granddaughter

35 minutes ago
Foreigners slammed for using kids to sell roses on Pattaya strip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigners slammed for using kids to sell roses on Pattaya strip

1 hour ago
Thai man kicks and smears blood on neighbours&#8217; doors in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man kicks and smears blood on neighbours’ doors in Bangkok condo

1 hour ago
Anutin launches inquiry after Bangkok sinkhole causes shutdowns (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Anutin launches inquiry after Bangkok sinkhole causes shutdowns (video)

2 hours ago
Bus driver found dead beside parked vehicle in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Bus driver found dead beside parked vehicle in Chachoengsao

2 hours ago
3 call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok with 1,000 Yaba pills | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok with 1,000 Yaba pills

2 hours ago
Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights

2 hours ago
Gunfire erupts as Cambodian troops target Thai border fence | Thaiger Politics News

Gunfire erupts as Cambodian troops target Thai border fence

3 hours ago
Bangkok vendor fined for posing as fake undercover cop | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok vendor fined for posing as fake undercover cop

4 hours ago
Phuket pushes 300km pipeline plan to secure water future | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket pushes 300km pipeline plan to secure water future

4 hours ago
Thai govt plans cheaper fares and 60 billion baht stimulus boost | Thaiger Transport News

Thai govt plans cheaper fares and 60 billion baht stimulus boost

5 hours ago
Hi-So activist arrested after assaulting U Drink I Drive driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hi-So activist arrested after assaulting U Drink I Drive driver in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
German man arrested for illegal e-bike tours on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

German man arrested for illegal e-bike tours on Koh Pha Ngan

5 hours ago
2 Ugandan women arrested in Pattaya prostitution crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Ugandan women arrested in Pattaya prostitution crackdown

6 hours ago
Woman plunges from height at Khu Khot BTS park-and-ride | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman plunges from height at Khu Khot BTS park-and-ride

6 hours ago
Meth-crazed man threatens mum in Chon Buri cash rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Meth-crazed man threatens mum in Chon Buri cash rampage

6 hours ago
Lightning strike kills caddy during stormy round in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Lightning strike kills caddy during stormy round in Bangkok

6 hours ago
Burst water pipe creates 50 metre deep collapse on Bangkok road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Burst water pipe creates 50 metre deep collapse on Bangkok road

6 hours ago
Chon Buri hit-and-run driver dumps pickup and flees on foot | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri hit-and-run driver dumps pickup and flees on foot

7 hours ago
Typhoon Ragasa fuels storms as Thailand faces fresh flood fears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Typhoon Ragasa fuels storms as Thailand faces fresh flood fears

9 hours ago
Miss Grand Thailand boss hints at restoring crown amid past scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Miss Grand Thailand boss hints at restoring crown amid past scandal

22 hours ago
Anutin pulls out of UN visit over policy statement clash | Thaiger Bangkok News

Anutin pulls out of UN visit over policy statement clash

22 hours ago
Young Thais drive fashion and beauty boom in local market | Thaiger Business News

Young Thais drive fashion and beauty boom in local market

23 hours ago
Thailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
104 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.